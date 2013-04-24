April 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1050 GMT on
Wednesday.
** AXA said it agreed to buy 50 percent of Chinese
property and casualty insurance company Tian Ping for 485
million euros ($631 million) to strengthen its position in
high-growth markets.
** OPKO Health Inc will buy Israel-based
biopharmaceutical company Prolor Biotech Inc in an
all-stock deal valued at $480 million to expand its portfolio of
specialty drugs.
** India's Jet Airways will sell a minority stake
to fast-growing Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways for roughly $379
million after months of negotiations, giving a lift to India's
embattled aviation industry.
** British construction group Kier Group has agreed
a 221 million pound ($338 million) bid for infrastructure and
maintenance company May Gurney, trumping a rival offer
from Costain.
** Singapore Airlines Ltd has lifted its stake in
Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd to 19.9 percent, boosting
its influence at the carrier at a time of industry jostling to
secure lucrative routes in Southeast Asia.
** Google Inc has acquired Wavii, the Seattle-based
startup behind a news summarization app, for roughly $30 million
in cash, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
** Etisalat will make a binding offer on Wednesday
to buy Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Morocco's Maroc
Telecom, a deal in which the UAE telecom firm is
expected to face stiff competition from its regional rival in
Qatar.
** Chinese firm Cathay Fortune Corp, the top shareholder and
a former suitor of Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd,
has proposed a fresh offer to buy the copper miner as long as
Discovery halts a planned equity raising.
** South Korean drugmaker Green Cross Corp said
on Wednesday it is considering acquiring British
government-owned Plasma Resources UK (PRUK).
** French luxury and sports brand group PPR said
it bought a majority stake in profitable Milanese jeweler
Pomellato to boost its portfolio of luxury brands in the
high-growth jewelry market.
** Advanced Oncotherapy announced on Wednesday it
would acquire a spin-off business of CERN, the European
Organisation for Nuclear Research, developing new forms of
radiotherapy to fight tumors. The spin-off, known as Adam, was
established in 2007 to build low-cost innovative accelerators
for proton beam therapy and conventional radiotherapy.
** Swedish private equity firm Altor said it had agreed to
sell its stake in Danish food services firm Euro Cater to a
group of reinvesting employees that have partnered with
investment firm Intermediate Capital Group PLC.
** Russian state-controlled bank VTB plans to cut
its holding in the Russian unit of Tele2 below a
controlling stake within the coming year, its chief financial
officer said on Wednesday.
** The planned sale of 630 UK bank branches by Lloyds
Banking Group to the Co-Operative Group has fallen
through, leaving state-backed Lloyds to pursue a flotation of
the business.
(Compiled By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore)