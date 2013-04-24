April 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1050 GMT on Wednesday.

** AXA said it agreed to buy 50 percent of Chinese property and casualty insurance company Tian Ping for 485 million euros ($631 million) to strengthen its position in high-growth markets.

** OPKO Health Inc will buy Israel-based biopharmaceutical company Prolor Biotech Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $480 million to expand its portfolio of specialty drugs.

** India's Jet Airways will sell a minority stake to fast-growing Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways for roughly $379 million after months of negotiations, giving a lift to India's embattled aviation industry.

** British construction group Kier Group has agreed a 221 million pound ($338 million) bid for infrastructure and maintenance company May Gurney, trumping a rival offer from Costain.

** Singapore Airlines Ltd has lifted its stake in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd to 19.9 percent, boosting its influence at the carrier at a time of industry jostling to secure lucrative routes in Southeast Asia.

** Google Inc has acquired Wavii, the Seattle-based startup behind a news summarization app, for roughly $30 million in cash, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

** Etisalat will make a binding offer on Wednesday to buy Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Morocco's Maroc Telecom, a deal in which the UAE telecom firm is expected to face stiff competition from its regional rival in Qatar.

** Chinese firm Cathay Fortune Corp, the top shareholder and a former suitor of Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd, has proposed a fresh offer to buy the copper miner as long as Discovery halts a planned equity raising.

** South Korean drugmaker Green Cross Corp said on Wednesday it is considering acquiring British government-owned Plasma Resources UK (PRUK).

** French luxury and sports brand group PPR said it bought a majority stake in profitable Milanese jeweler Pomellato to boost its portfolio of luxury brands in the high-growth jewelry market.

** Advanced Oncotherapy announced on Wednesday it would acquire a spin-off business of CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, developing new forms of radiotherapy to fight tumors. The spin-off, known as Adam, was established in 2007 to build low-cost innovative accelerators for proton beam therapy and conventional radiotherapy.

** Swedish private equity firm Altor said it had agreed to sell its stake in Danish food services firm Euro Cater to a group of reinvesting employees that have partnered with investment firm Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

** Russian state-controlled bank VTB plans to cut its holding in the Russian unit of Tele2 below a controlling stake within the coming year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

** The planned sale of 630 UK bank branches by Lloyds Banking Group to the Co-Operative Group has fallen through, leaving state-backed Lloyds to pursue a flotation of the business. (Compiled By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore)