April 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Private equity firms Cinven and Warburg Pincus
and co-investors completed their exit from Dutch cable
firm Ziggo in a placement of their remaining holdings
for about 875 million euros ($1.14 billion).
** The French government sold a 2.1 percent stake in Airbus
parent EADS for 707 million euros ($921 million), it
said, marking one of the final steps in the overhaul of the
ownership of the European aerospace and defense group.
** German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen AG
has agreed to buy two property portfolios comprising a total of
7,800 flats in Berlin in a deal worth about 400 million euros
($521 million).
** Indebted Russian steel group Mechel has backed
off from selling up to 25 percent of its mining division because
of market conditions, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said
on Thursday it will invest in oil and gas company Double Eagle
Energy Holdings as the company builds its holdings in Oklahoma.
** Theravance plans to split into two publicly
traded U.S. companies, separating some of its most advanced
respiratory drugs under development with GlaxoSmithKline Plc
from its other biopharmaceutical operations.
** Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd's chief said
the company has received no new bid from former suitor Cathay
Fortune, and said the Chinese firm's disparaging comments this
week were part of an effort to snap up its Botswana copper
project cheaply.
** Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha Co Ltd and
Danone SA scrapped a longstanding alliance, denting
speculation that the French food-and-drink company might seek to
buy out its partner.
** Belgian banking and insurance group KBC said it
had agreed to sell its Serbian unit KBC Banka to Societe
Generale Srbija and Telenor Serbia, one of
the final divestments required by the European Commission.
** Greek telecoms company OTE agreed to sell its
Bulgarian unit to Norway's Telenor to reduce debt and
allow it to focus on client retention amid Greece's crippling
recession.
** Mexican processed foods company Grupo Herdez said it
would pay 2.98 billion pesos ($245 million) to buy Nutrisa, a
frozen yogurt and food supplement chain.
** Soft commodity trader Armajaro is no longer in talks to
buy Plexus Cotton Ltd, a medium-sized cotton merchant, the
companies said.
** Bulgaria pushed back the privatization of the state
railway company's cargo unit until after May's parliamentary
elections, highlighting the difficulty of enacting economic
reforms amid political instability. The operator BDZ hopes to
eventually raise about 100 million levs ($67 million) from the
sale.