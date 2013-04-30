(Adds Vivendi, Sonatrach)
April 30 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Unilever plans to pay up to $5.4
billion to raise its stake in its Indian subsidiary, making its
biggest deal in 13 years a huge bet on the strength of demand
for personal care and food products in Asia's third-largest
economy.
** U.S. retailer Best Buy Co Inc retreated from its
ill-fated European expansion on Tuesday by selling its stake in
a joint venture to Carphone Warehouse Group for less
than half what it paid five years ago.
** Bahrain-based private equity firm Investcorp
agreed a sale of its German insulation firm Armacell
to Charterhouse Capital Partners for over 500 million
euros ($655 million), it said on Tuesday.
** Spain's Telefonica is selling 40 percent of its
Central American business to Guatemalan-based Corporacion Multi
Inversiones for $500 million in a drive to cut debt while
keeping control of assets with potential to grow.
** UniCredit's Romania unit said on Tuesday that
it has agreed to buy the local retail operations of RBS
- about 315 million euros ($413 million) in assets - for an
undisclosed amount.
** Private equity firm Baring Asia is in advanced talks with
the Indian arm of French cement maker Lafarge SA to
invest about $240 million for a minority stake, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Genetic testing specialist Qiagen NV said it
bought privately held U.S. software developer Ingenuity Systems
Inc for $105 million to expand further into genetic sequencing
technology.
** Japan's Fujitsu Ltd is in late-stage talks to
sell its microcontroller chip business to Spansion Inc
- a deal that will broaden the U.S. semiconductor company
product line-up so it can better cater to automotive clients,
two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Serbia's finance ministry said the deadline was extended
to 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on May 31 for bidding for indebted
state-run drugmaker Galenika Pharmaceuticals. It was the third
extension since offers were invited on Jan. 14 for the company,
with the U.S.-based unit of Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International the only potential partner so far.
** Vivendi said it would consider a public listing
of its French telecom operator SFR as part of its plan to reduce
exposure to the capital-intensive unit in favor of its media
businesses.
** Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach is in talks to buy a
stake in Mozambique offshore gas projects operated by Italy's
Eni and Anadarko Petroleum Corp, its chief
executive was quoted as saying.
