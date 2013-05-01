Taiwan's cbank says it sees economic growth strong, inflation stable
TAIPEI, May 31 Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday it sees domestic economic growth as strong and inflation as stable.
May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** A private equity group made up of Bain Capital LLC and Golden Gate Capital Corp has emerged as the lead contender to buy BMC Software Inc for more than $6.5 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it paid $2.05 billion cash to buy the 20 percent it did not already own of toolmaker Iscar from the Israeli company's founding Wertheimer family.
** DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc has agreed to buy teen-oriented YouTube network AwesomenessTV, to secure an online platform to showcase family-focused movie franchises such as "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda."
** Greece agreed to sell a controlling 33 percent stake in its gambling monopoly OPAP to Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta for 652 million euros ($859.6 million), two senior Greek government officials told Reuters.
** Commodity trading merchant Castleton Commodities International LLC said it had completed the purchase of a 1,210 megawatt natural gas and fuel oil-fired electric power plant from Dynegy.
The purchase promises to give the newly minted commodity trading firm access to lucrative New York power markets, one New York-based power trader said on Wednesday.
** Generic drugmaker Actavis Inc bought the global rights to Canadian firm Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's antibiotic vaginal gel for about $55 million.
** Yahoo Inc has abandoned an effort to acquire a majority stake in online video website Dailymotion due to objections by the French government, according to media reports, scrapping what would have been the biggest deal in the 10-month tenure of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer.
** Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc said it would sell its North American hardware company for $200 million in cash to Tyman Plc.
** EFG Hermes, one of the largest investment banks in the Middle East, plans to cut costs, sell non-core assets, and return cash to shareholders after a planned tie-up with Qatar's QInvest failed on Wednesday.
** Russian metals billionaire Suleiman Kerimov has bought a stake of just under 3 percent in London-listed ENRC, the embattled Kazakh miner facing a potential buyout led by its founders. According to a regulatory filing, Kerimov bought a 2.86 percent stake - or almost 37 million shares - on April 29, when that holding would have been worth roughly 100 million pounds ($156 million).
** Leo Hindery's InterMedia raised its offer for cable network Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc to $9.15 per share in cash, outbidding a rival offer of $8.75 per share from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment LLC. The new offer values the company at about $237 million.
** Gunmaker Sturm Ruger & Co Inc said it was looking at the accounts of up-for-sale rival Freedom Group but said it was unlikely it would make a bid. Sturm Ruger Chief Executive Michael Fifer said Freedom could be an acquisition opportunity and his company was looking at their books but he expects a deal to be grossly overpriced.
** UK Coal, Britain's largest coal miner, said it was in talks with creditors to stay solvent and save up to 2,000 jobs after a fire forced the company's largest mine to close in February.
