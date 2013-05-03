May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Private equity firm Electra Partners is selling out of
animal tagging company Allflex after 14 years, banking the
rewards from ever stricter livestock controls prompted by a
string of food scares.
Electra said on Friday it has received a binding offer worth
$1.3 billion from private equity peer BC Partners,
amounting to $630.5 million gross proceeds for Electra's
clients.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
would be "stark raving mad" to rule out another giant
acquisition like its 2009 Burlington Northern takeover, but high
prices have made attractive targets scarce now, its vice
chairman said on Friday.
** Gulf state Qatar has bought a 5 percent stake in Indian
telecoms firm Bharti Airtel Ltd for $1.26 billion, the
firm said on Friday, extending an overseas buying spree from
mainly developed countries to Asia's third-largest economy.
** A consortium of Turkish construction firms made the
winning 22 billion euro ($29 billion) bid on Friday to build and
operate a third airport in Istanbul, which Turkey hopes will
become one of the world's largest by passenger numbers.
** Telecom Italia has asked state financing body
CDP to buy a stake in its fixed-line network, a source with
knowledge of the deal said, in a move that could smooth a tie-up
between the Italian firm and Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa
.
** Verizon Communications would like to buy out
Vodafone from their Wireless joint venture but will not
do so at any cost, its chief executive has told JP Morgan
analysts. In a note to clients, analyst Philip Cusick said
Verizon boss Lowell McAdam had said he did not believe a premium
would be required to buy Vodafone's 45 percent stake in the
highly successful Verizon Wireless business, because Verizon
already had control through its 55 percent holding.
** Leo Hindery's InterMedia Outdoors Holdings raised its
offer for cable network Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc
for the second time to $9.75 per share, a day after Outdoor
Channel agreed to a $9.35 offer by Kroenke Sports &
Entertainment LLC.
** Hain Celestial Group Inc said it acquired
premium baby food maker Ella's Kitchen Group Ltd for an
undisclosed amount. Hain said the acquisition of Ella's Kitchen,
which operates largely in the United States, Britain and
Scandinavia, should lift its earnings by 5 cents to 8 cents per
share in fiscal 2014.
** Newell Rubbermaid Inc announced plans on Friday
to sell its hardware and teaching aids businesses, as the maker
of Sharpie pens and Rubbermaid storage containers tries to
narrow its focus and become more profitable.
** E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said
there will be an "open tender" for the sale of Urenco, the
world's No.2 vendor of nuclear fuel. He could not say how much
the sale would fetch, Teyssen said at E.ON's general shareholder
meeting on Friday.
** Sabadell said on Friday it was taking full
control of life insurer Mediterraneo Vida by buying a stake from
Dutch firm Aegon AEGN.AS, as banking reforms put an end to
once-popular insurance joint ventures in Spain.
Spain's fifth biggest bank, Sabadell paid Aegon just under
450 million euros ($588 million) for the 49.9 percent stake it
did not yet own in Mediterraneo Vida.
** A consortium of Turkish construction firms won a tender
on Friday to build and operate Istanbul's planned third airport,
outbidding rivals including Turkey's TAV Holding and
Germany's Fraport.
The consortium of Cengiz, Kolin, Limak, Mapa and Kalyon bid
22.15 billion euros ($29 billion) for the 25-year lease to
operate the planned airport.
** Infracapital and Citi Infrastructure could reap up to 2.3
billion pounds ($3.6 billion) from the sale of a 30 percent
stake in Kelda Group, which controls Yorkshire Water, bankers
specialising in utilities said.
** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd
is in talks to buy a stake worth around $500 million in
London-based financial data provider Markit Group, a source
familiar with the deal said.
** Scandinavian airline SAS said on Friday it would
sell 80 percent of Norwegian regional airline Wideroe for 2.0
billion Swedish crowns ($306.5 million) as part of a survival
plan agreed with banks last year.
** Natural gas company EQT Corp said it would buy
some properties in Marcellus and Utica shale fields in
Pennsylvania, including 10 wells, from Chesapeake Energy Corp
for $113 mln.
** South Africa's Nedbank Group NEDJ.J said on Friday it
plans to acquire an initial 36.4 percent share of Mozambique's
sixth-largest lender Banco Unico for $24.4 million, and that it
would later increase the stake to a majority shareholding.
** STX Corp will sell a 43.15 percent stake in
affiliate STX Energy Co Ltd to private equity firm
Hahn & Company, an STX Corp spokesman said on Friday as the
South Korean holding company offloads assets to pay down debt.
** Private equity firm Permira is selling a
further 10 percent stake in German fashion house Hugo Boss
, cashing in on an investment whose share price has
doubled since it first invested in 2007.
** Activist investor Edward Bramson has raised his stake in
UK private equity company 3i to 4.9 percent, piling
pressure on Chief Executive Simon Borrows just weeks before he
marks his first year in charge of the troubled firm.
** Oilfield services provider Oil States International Inc
, bowing to pressure from top shareholder Jana Partners
LLC, said it was considering spinning off its accommodations
business, possibly through a real estate investment trust
(REIT).
** Entertainment group Vivendi has offered to buy
France Telecom's Dailymotion, an online video-sharing
service at the centre of a row over political interference in
French companies, news website Wansquare reported on Friday.
** Germany's ThyssenKrupp is considering keeping a
stake in Brazilian steel mill CSA, which would force it to
inject more money into the business, a person familiar with the
matter said.
** Italian phone company Telecom Italia could
place up to 60 percent of its fixed-lined access network on the
market, according to a newspaper report on Friday. The telecoms
group is mulling spinning off the network and offloading around
45-60 percent of the unit, Il Messaggero said, citing a draft
copy of the term sheet.
** Turkish airports operator TAV Holding withdrew
from the bidding process to build and operate Istanbul's planned
third airport on Friday, sending its shares down close to 8
percent.