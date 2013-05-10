May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Premium jeans maker True Religion Apparel Inc said on Friday it has agreed to be acquired by investment management firm TowerBrook Capital Partners LP in a deal worth about $835 million.

TowerBrook will pay $32 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 9 percent to True Religion's closing price on Thursday.

** Generic drugmaker Actavis Inc, formerly Watson Pharmaceuticals, said on Friday that it was in early stage discussions to buy specialty pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott Plc.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management Inc, two of Dell Inc's largest shareholders, have proposed an alternative to a $24.4 billion buyout deal led by founder Michael Dell.

** Clearwire Corp shareholders should vote in favor of a proposed acquisition by Sprint Nextel Corp, influential proxy advisory firm ISS said on Friday.

** New Zealand insurance company Tower Ltd has sold most of its life insurance business to Fidelity Life Assurance Co Ltd in a deal worth around NZ$189 million ($159.54 million) to focus on general insurance products.

** Investment firm Ares Management will acquire AREA Property Partners, gaining the New York-based real estate investor's $6 billion in assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group has submitted a bid for Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's 80 percent stake in the Northparkes copper mine in Australia, Dow Jones reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the bid.

** Alibaba Group, China's largest e-commerce firm, is set to take a 20 to 30 percent stake in Chinese digital mapping and navigation firm AutoNavi Holdings Ltd, local media reported, as it aims to boost its competitiveness by beefing up its product lineup.

** India's Piramal Enterprises is looking to exit next year its investment in Vodafone Group Plc's local mobile phone unit, the drugmaker's chairman Ajay Piramal said on Friday.

** South Korea's Doosan Co Ltd said on Friday it has decided not to buy Novaled AG, after expressing an interest in the German lighting company in March.

** U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital raised about $300 million by selling its roughly 10 percent stake in Indian commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd to India's Piramal Group, generating a near seven times return on a 2006 investment.

** Crown Ltd, the Australian casino company controlled by billionaire James Packer, has won regulatory approval to increase its 10 percent stake in rival Echo Entertainment Group, the operator of Sydney's sole casino.

** Singapore's Pan Pacific Hotels Group Ltd said on Friday that property developer UOL Group Ltd is seeking to take it private.

** Plans to turn British tabloid the Sunday People into a new-look paper to occupy the gap left by the closing of Rupert Murdoch's News of the World look likely to be shelved after talks to buy the paper ended, Trinity Mirror, the British newspaper group that owns the Sunday People, said on Friday.

** Italian coffee company Lavazza said on Friday it had increased its stake in U.S.-based Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc to 8 percent as it reported 2012 results.