May 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Irish drugmaker Elan Corporation has agreed a $1
billion royalties deal that could soothe concerns about its
potentially risky acquisition strategy and fend off a takeover
bid from Royalty Pharma.
Elan, battling to keep its independence after rejecting
Royalty's $5.7 billion bid last month, is buying 21 percent of
the royalties that U.S. company Theravance receives
from GlaxoSmithKline for its respiratory drugs.
** Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it had acquired
Liquavista NV from Samsung Electronics Co to help
the world's largest Internet retailer develop new displays for
mobile devices.
** Dell Inc's special board committee asked
activist investor Carl Icahn on Monday for details of his plan
to buy the computer maker, including how he would finance a cash
payout for shareholders and who would run the company if his
preferred slate of board directors was installed.
** A consortium comprising China's CITIC Capital and
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has agreed to
buy Asiainfo-Linkage Inc for about $900 million,
joining a growing number of buyouts of U.S.-listed Chinese
companies.
** Medical device maker Theragenics Corp said it had
received a takeover offer of $69.9 million to $71.4 million from
Juniper Investment Co, representing a premium of 51-54 percent
to its closing stock price on Friday.
** Private equity firm Bain Capital has agreed to buy German
clutch systems maker FTE Automotive from PAI
Partners, the companies said on Monday.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on
Monday it had acquired a significant minority stake in Al-Nabil
Food Industries Co., a Jordanian producer of frozen and chilled
foods.
** Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said
it may sell its high-performance alloys unit VDM, showing it was
struggling to turn a profit from its acquisition of
ThyssenKrupp's unit Inoxum.
** Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali
denied reports on Monday it had sold its U.S. life reinsurance
business as it presses ahead with efforts to wrap up a series of
disposals to beef up its capital base.
** Singapore conglomerate Straits Trading Company
said on Monday it has decided to accept an offer for its
holdings in WBL Corp from a group led by United
Engineers Ltd.
United Engineers had on May 9 raised its offer
price for WBL to S$4.50 a share from S$4.15, valuing the firm at
around S$1.25 billion ($1.01 billion).
** South African conglomerate Bidvest Group said on
Monday it would offer to buy out minority shareholders of
outsourcing firm Mvelaserve in a $67 million cash deal.
** South African logistics firm Imperial Holdings
said on Monday it would pay $27 million in cash for a 49 percent
stake in a distribution unit of Nigeria's UAC.
** Britain's Royal Mail could fall into foreign
hands if trade unions continue to fight plans to launch an
initial public offering of shares on the London Stock Exchange,
Britain's Observer newspaper reported on Sunday.
** The owners of Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator
have received two bids for their majority stake in the
company, the consortium of 12 local companies and banks that
jointly control 53 percent said on Monday.
** Brazil's Klein family disclosed on Monday plans to sell
up to 16 percent of the capital of Via Varejo SA, the
country's largest home appliance retailer, in a public offering,
according to a securities filing on Monday.
** Swiss trading house Vitol has dropped plans
to bid for Canada-listed oil and gas producer Sterling Resources
, Sterling said on Monday, after talks stalled over
price.
** Unruly, one of London's hottest tech companies, has made
its first acquisition, buying Germany's Shareifyoulike to gain
the leading position in viral video marketing in the country.
** UK cinema group Vue Entertainment agreed to buy Poland's
No.2 multiplex operator Multikino from local media holding
company ITI, the seller said in a statement on Monday.
(Compiled by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)