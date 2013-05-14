May 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has ended a 1
billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy online betting
exchange Betfair after the two companies failed to
agree on price and strategy.
** Sony Corp, responding to a shareholder's call
for it to spin off its entertainment operations, said the
businesses were important to its growth strategy and "are not
for sale."
** Chinese state-controlled power equipment maker XD Group
is in early talks to buy General Electric Co's joint
venture with Mexico's Xignux SA for up to $1 billion, a person
familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
** Belgian cancer diagnosis and therapy company Ion Beam
Applications said it had provisionally agreed the sale
of its drug discovery arm to a European private equity firm for
25 million euros ($32.5 million).
** Shares in Severn Trent surged to all-time highs
after the British water company confirmed it had received a
takeover approach from a consortium including Borealis
Infrastructure and the Kuwait Investment Office.
** Dish Network Corp said on Tuesday it will sell
$2.5 billion in debt to help fund a $25 billion bid for Sprint
Nextel Corp, and that it believes it has answered all questions
posed by a special committee of Sprint's board.
** U.S. hedge fund Third Point has agreed to buy a stake in
Energean Oil & Gas, a small Greek oil producer, for $60 million,
the two firms said in a statement on Tuesday.
** Egypt's Orascom Telecom Holding said its board
of directors had recommended rejecting an offer by a subsidiary
of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo to buy out the
mobile company for $0.70 per share.
** French media-and-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi SA
confirmed it would keep developing Brazilian unit GVT
and said it is reviewing options for listed video-game
subsidiary Activision Blizzard.
** State-rescued German bank Hypo Real Estate is
preparing to sell its public finance specialist Depfa, with Citi
appointed to organize the sale, two people familiar with
the situation said on Tuesday.
** Norway's government supports state-controlled fish farmer
Cermaq's plan to buy Peruvian fish feed peer Copeinca
and thereby effectively kills a potential deal with
bigger rival Marine Harvest, Cermaq said on Tuesday.
** Europe's largest bank HSBC said it may sell its
private banking business in Monaco as part of an ongoing
strategic review.