(Adds Roche, AnaCap, Rewe, Saras; updates Severn Trent)
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is exploring a
sale of its blood glucose meters business, three people familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, as the industry
grapples with increased competition and reimbursement pressure.
** Itau Unibanco Holding SA will take over
Citigroup Inc's Brazilian consumer finance units for 2.77
billion reais ($1.37 billion) as the nation's biggest bank by
market value expands more rapidly in the local credit card
market.
** Warner Music won EU regulatory approval on Wednesday to
buy the Parlophone Label Group from Vivendi's Universal
Music Group for 487 million pounds ($743.01 million).
** Shareholders of South Africa's Cipla Medpro
overwhelmingly approved a $488 million takeover offer from
India's Cipla Ltd on Wednesday, giving the Indian
drugmaker a big presence in Africa's biggest economy.
** British conglomerate Lonrho Plc, whose roots go
back more than a 100 years to colonial Africa, received a buyout
offer valuing the company about 175 million pounds ($266
million), double its market value at the close on
Tuesday.
** Heineken NV's UK unit has acquired a 3.21
percent stake in India's United Breweries Ltd, the
Indian alcohol company said.
** Chinese automotive manufacturer Tri-Ring Group Corp will
buy Polish bearings maker FLT Krasnik for some 300 million
zlotys ($93 million) in the largest investment yet by a Chinese
firm in Poland, a person close to the deal said.
** Severn Trent rejected a preliminary takeover
offer from a consortium including Borealis Infrastructure and
the Kuwait Investment Office, saying the offer undervalued the
British water company.
The consortium of investors offered just under 20 pounds per
share for the British water company, valuing it at around 4.7
billion pounds ($7.17 billion), a source told Reuters on
Wednesday.
** Hamburg Sued, Germany's second-largest shipping group,
said it did not expect to resume talks with rival Hapag-Lloyd
any time soon after talks were broken off on the form
and details of a combination.
** TUI AG has no plans to merge with
London-listed unit TUI Travel, the German company's chief
executive said.
** The parent of Dongfeng Motor Group Co, China's
second-largest automaker, will take an over-40 percent stake in
Fujian Motor Industry Group, a local newspaper said , the latest
consolidation in the country's fragmented auto market.
** Private equity firm AnaCap said on Wednesday it had
agreed to sell British consumer debt collector Cabot Credit
Management to U.S. investment firm JC Flowers.
** Rewe, one of Germany's largest retailers, said it is
looking to sell its ProMarkt chain of consumer electronics
stores because it is unable to compete with competition from
online retailers such as Amazon.com.
** Italian refiner Saras and Russian partner
Rosneft are eying the petrol station network that oil
major Royal Dutch Shell is mulling selling in Italy, a
Saras executive said on Wednesday.
($1 = 2.02 Brazilian reais)
($1 = 0.6554 British pounds)
($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys)
(Compiled by Mridhula Raghavan and Pallavi Ail in Bangalore)