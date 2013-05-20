May 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Yahoo Inc will buy blogging service Tumblr for $1.1 billion cash, giving the Internet pioneer a much-needed social media platform to reach a younger generation of users and breathe new life into its ailing brand.

** Tom Wheeler, nominated to become the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, pledged to divest stakes in AT&T Inc, Dish Network Corp, Google Inc and dozens of other tech and telecoms companies if he is confirmed.

** Softbank Corp is seeking to raise about 400 billion yen ($3.90 billion) through a sale of retail bonds to finance its bid for No.3 U.S. mobile phone carrier Sprint Nextel Corp, the Nikkei reported.

** The largest U.S. satellite video provider, DirecTV , is one of the companies considering a bid for online video website Hulu, according to a source familiar with the situation.

** After months of speculation, Vodafone's Vittorio Colao will be under pressure next week to set out whether he may sell its prized stake in Verizon Wireless in what would be one of the biggest deals ever.

** Greece's bank rescue fund will aim to sell Hellenic Postbank and Proton by mid-July with big banks continuing to absorb small lenders as part of plans to revive the battered sector, the country's foreign lenders said in an inspection review.

** Sudan, struggling with economic crisis and a budget deficit, plans to sell stakes in four state-owned sugar plants to attract partners, the official news agency SUNA said.

** New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group has bought Wharf Casino in the resort town of Queenstown for NZ$5 million ($4.04 million) as the company aims to expand its presence in the area, a growing tourist destination.

** France's Danone is aiming for a bigger slice of one of the world's fastest-growing dairy markets by investing 325 million euros ($417 million) in two deals with China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd.

** Dutch specialist publisher Wolters Kluwer said on Monday it has acquired Brazil's Prosoft Tecnologia, a leading provider of tax and accounting software with 250 employees.

** Royalty Pharma raised its hostile bid for Elan to $12.50 per share and heaped pressure on shareholders, saying it will withdraw the bid if they approve a series of defensive transactions announced by the Irish drug firm

** Morgan Stanley said on Monday it has signed an agreement to sell its Indian wealth management unit to Standard Chartered. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** Standard Chartered has agreed to buy the Indian wealth management unit of Morgan Stanley, helping the British bank expand its private banking business in Asia's third-largest economy.

** Billionaire American industrialist Leonard Blavatnik may buy a stake in Russian mobile phone retailer Svyaznoy for $200 million, Russia's business daily Vedomosti reported on Monday, citing a source close to one of the retailer's shareholders.

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc launched the sale of about $1.1 billion worth of Hong Kong-traded shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1398.HK on Monday, offering its entire remaining stake in the world's biggest bank by market value.

** U.S. investment management firm Tradewinds Global Investors cut its stake in Italian state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica to 1.85 percent last week from 4.98 percent it held since May 2012, Italian market regulator Consob said on Monday.

** Miner Kazakhmys, a top shareholder in ENRC , said it would consider a potential cash-and-share buyout bid for its rival, giving its first response to a potential offer from ENRC's trio of founders first signaled last month.

** Britain's Vodafone has withdrawn from the running to provide a mobile service to fixed-line operator BT, two industry sources told Reuters, bringing to an end a nine-year partnership.

** Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom may sell more than $500 million worth of treasury shares to reduce debt, its newly appointed chief executive Sergei Kalugin said on Monday.

** Italian motorway operator Atlantia said on Monday no deal had been reached over a sale of its towers transmission business Towerco.

** Generic drugmaker Actavis Inc, itself a recent takeover target, said on Monday it would buy specialty pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott Plc for $5 billion in stock to expand its branded drug portfolio, lower taxes and increase profits.

** Dell Inc said in a letter to suitors Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management that the company would not provide more information about itself unless the board determined that their proposal was "superior" to founder Michael Dell's.

** Plains Exploration & Production Co shareholders approved the oil company's takeover by mining company Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc FCX.N, after both companies sweetened the more than $6 billion deal with two special dividends.

** Pactera Technology International Ltd said on Monday that Blackstone Group LP, together with the company's management, made a $680.3 million non-binding proposal to take China's largest technology outsourcing firm private.

** Websense Inc said it had agreed to be taken private by Vista Equity Partners in a deal that values the online security firm at about $907 million, a move that should come as a relief to investors after years of weak sales from its legacy business.

** GrubHub and Seamless, which allow consumers to easily order online from various restaurants, said they are merging in a deal that they hope will drive more orders, in more cities, through their platforms.

** The privatisation of five UK prisons has been delayed by the Ministry of Justice following an investigation into whether it was overcharged on two contracts with private-sector companies, the Financial Times reported.