May 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Yahoo Inc will buy blogging service Tumblr for
$1.1 billion cash, giving the Internet pioneer a much-needed
social media platform to reach a younger generation of users and
breathe new life into its ailing brand.
** Tom Wheeler, nominated to become the new chairman of the
Federal Communications Commission, pledged to divest stakes in
AT&T Inc, Dish Network Corp, Google Inc
and dozens of other tech and telecoms companies if he is
confirmed.
** Softbank Corp is seeking to raise about 400
billion yen ($3.90 billion) through a sale of retail bonds to
finance its bid for No.3 U.S. mobile phone carrier Sprint Nextel
Corp, the Nikkei reported.
** The largest U.S. satellite video provider, DirecTV
, is one of the companies considering a bid for online
video website Hulu, according to a source familiar with the
situation.
** After months of speculation, Vodafone's Vittorio
Colao will be under pressure next week to set out whether he may
sell its prized stake in Verizon Wireless in what would be one
of the biggest deals ever.
** Greece's bank rescue fund will aim to sell Hellenic
Postbank and Proton by mid-July with big banks continuing to
absorb small lenders as part of plans to revive the battered
sector, the country's foreign lenders said in an inspection
review.
** Sudan, struggling with economic crisis and a budget
deficit, plans to sell stakes in four state-owned sugar plants
to attract partners, the official news agency SUNA said.
** New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group
has bought Wharf Casino in the resort town of
Queenstown for NZ$5 million ($4.04 million) as the company aims
to expand its presence in the area, a growing tourist
destination.
** France's Danone is aiming for a bigger slice of
one of the world's fastest-growing dairy markets by investing
325 million euros ($417 million) in two deals with China Mengniu
Dairy Co Ltd.
** Dutch specialist publisher Wolters Kluwer said
on Monday it has acquired Brazil's Prosoft Tecnologia, a leading
provider of tax and accounting software with 250 employees.
** Royalty Pharma raised its hostile bid for Elan
to $12.50 per share and heaped pressure on shareholders,
saying it will withdraw the bid if they approve a series of
defensive transactions announced by the Irish drug
firm
** Morgan Stanley said on Monday it has signed an
agreement to sell its Indian wealth management unit to Standard
Chartered. Financial terms of the deal were not
disclosed.
** Standard Chartered has agreed to buy the Indian
wealth management unit of Morgan Stanley, helping the
British bank expand its private banking business in Asia's
third-largest economy.
** Billionaire American industrialist Leonard Blavatnik may
buy a stake in Russian mobile phone retailer Svyaznoy for $200
million, Russia's business daily Vedomosti reported on Monday,
citing a source close to one of the retailer's shareholders.
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc launched the sale of about
$1.1 billion worth of Hong Kong-traded shares in Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China 1398.HK on Monday, offering its entire
remaining stake in the world's biggest bank by market
value.
** U.S. investment management firm Tradewinds Global
Investors cut its stake in Italian state-controlled defence
group Finmeccanica to 1.85 percent last week from 4.98
percent it held since May 2012, Italian market regulator Consob
said on Monday.
** Miner Kazakhmys, a top shareholder in ENRC
, said it would consider a potential cash-and-share
buyout bid for its rival, giving its first response to a
potential offer from ENRC's trio of founders first signaled last
month.
** Britain's Vodafone has withdrawn from the running
to provide a mobile service to fixed-line operator BT,
two industry sources told Reuters, bringing to an end a
nine-year partnership.
** Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom
may sell more than $500 million worth of treasury
shares to reduce debt, its newly appointed chief executive
Sergei Kalugin said on Monday.
** Italian motorway operator Atlantia said on
Monday no deal had been reached over a sale of its towers
transmission business Towerco.
** Generic drugmaker Actavis Inc, itself a recent
takeover target, said on Monday it would buy specialty
pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott Plc for $5
billion in stock to expand its branded drug portfolio, lower
taxes and increase profits.
** Dell Inc said in a letter to suitors Carl Icahn
and Southeastern Asset Management that the company would not
provide more information about itself unless the board
determined that their proposal was "superior" to founder Michael
Dell's.
** Plains Exploration & Production Co shareholders
approved the oil company's takeover by mining company
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc FCX.N, after both companies
sweetened the more than $6 billion deal with two special
dividends.
** Pactera Technology International Ltd said on
Monday that Blackstone Group LP, together with the
company's management, made a $680.3 million non-binding proposal
to take China's largest technology outsourcing firm
private.
** Websense Inc said it had agreed to be taken
private by Vista Equity Partners in a deal that values the
online security firm at about $907 million, a move that should
come as a relief to investors after years of weak sales from its
legacy business.
** GrubHub and Seamless, which
allow consumers to easily order online from various restaurants,
said they are merging in a deal that they hope will drive more
orders, in more cities, through their platforms.
** The privatisation of five UK prisons has been delayed by
the Ministry of Justice following an investigation into whether
it was overcharged on two contracts with private-sector
companies, the Financial Times reported.