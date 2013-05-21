(Adds Sprint Nextel, Dish Network, DBS Group, France Telecom,
Natixis, Alere Inc, EDF and others)
May 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Sprint Nextel Corp said its Japanese suitor
SoftBank Corp granted it a waiver allowing it to
consider a $25.5 billion rival bid by Dish Network Corp
, as pressure mounts on SoftBank to sweeten its offer
for the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier.
** Sprint Nextel raised its buyout offer for wireless
service provider Clearwire Corp to $3.40 per share, but
the new bid was not high enough to impress some investors.
** Dish Network has offered $2 billion for the spectrum
assets of its U.S. partner LightSquared, which was backed by
Philip Falcone's hedge fund Harbinger Capital Partners, a source
said on Tuesday.
** Indonesia gave its approval for DBS Group to
buy a $2.7 billion stake in PT Bank Danamon, in a move
that opens the door for the Singapore bank to complete Southeast
Asia's largest bank merger.
** Specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc's
pigments businesses have attracted offers from buyout
firms including Blackstone Group LP and Advent
International Corp, several people familiar with the matter
said.
** Australia-listed copper miner Discovery Metals Ltd
has opened its books to spurned private equity suitor
Cathay Fortune Corp and others in an effort to attract a new
takeover offer, potentially valuing it at A$195 million ($190
million), it said on Tuesday.
** Italy's eyewear maker Safilo said on Tuesday it
had agreed a 10-year licensing deal with France's Essilor
, the world's biggest maker of corrective eye lenses.
** Italy's cash-strapped publisher RCS Mediagroup
said on Tuesday it asked its banks to change the terms of a deal
on debt renegotiation to reflect the recent improvement in
financial markets.
** Chevron Corp is in advanced talks to sell its
downstream assets in Egypt and Pakistan, three sources said,
with the planned disposals seen raising around $300 million for
the U.S. oil major.
** French bank Natixis does not expect to put its
Coface unit up for sale but is ready to study a reduction in its
stake in the credit insurer, Chief Executive Laurent Mignon said
on Tuesday.
** France Telecom plans to invest between 30 and 50
million euros ($64 million) in its video-sharing website
Dailymotion and begin a fresh search for a partner in the
autumn, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
** Spanish drugmaker Grifols said on Tuesday it
has signed an exclusive contract to license U.S. Aradigm
Corporation's Pulmaquin compound and may take a stake
in the California-based firm.
** Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq has failed to win
enough shareholder support to buy Peruvian fish feed maker
Copeinca, opening the door to a $1.7 billion takeover
of Cermaq by bigger rival Marine Harvest.
** EDF has entered exclusive talks to sell its 49
percent stake in Slovakia's No. 2 electricity distributor
Stredoslovenska Energetika to Czech energy company EPH, the
French utility said on Tuesday.
** Gazprom is squeezing Athens for better terms to
buy DEPA, Greece's sole retail gas distributor, a Greek official
said, as the Russian gas export monopoly leverages its position
as the only major player in the running.
** An activist investor in Alere Inc wants the
health diagnostics and services company to explore a sale of its
drug testing business, which it believes could fetch as much as
$2.5 billion and help Alere pay down debt, two people familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is
willing to keep its banking arm if Malaysia's second-largest
lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, walks away from a
deal worth nearly $300 million for a 58 percent stake in the
bank, its president said on Tuesday.
** U.S. private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC is
planning to invest as much as $1 billion in a new commodities
venture run by Deutsche Bank former head of commodities David
Silbert, the Financial Times reported.
** A group of Italian investors are looking to sell a 5.36
percent stake in Italian power grid operator Terna,
UniCredit said on Tuesday.
** Novo A/S, the holding company of Danish insulin producer
Novo Nordisk, said it had acquired Norwegian-based
Xellia Pharmaceuticals for about $700 million.
** Citibank and Barclays are likely to be named the lead
advisers for Ghana's plans to issue up to $1 billion of
Eurobonds this year, officials involved in the discussion said
on Monday.
** U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co is
selling a remaining stake in Australia's Seven West Media Ltd
valued at A$265 million ($260 million), exiting an
investment made almost seven years ago at the height of a buyout
boom.
** Vodafone boss Vittorio Colao staked his
reputation on selling the group's prized stake in U.S. operator
Verizon Wireless at the right time and right price, saying on
Tuesday he would not bow to pressure to do any deal.
** Tobacco company Philip Morris International Inc
said it would buy out its Mexican joint venture partner,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, for about $700
million.
** Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom Oyj is set to
secure European Union approval for the merger of its label unit
with Munksjo to form the world No. 1 speciality paper maker
after agreeing to sell a German business, a person familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Vijay Vishwas and Lehar Maan)