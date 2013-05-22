May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Clearwire Corp said its special committee and
its board of directors approved Sprint Nextel Corp's
sweetened offer to take over the company and advised
shareholders to vote for the deal.
** Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, agreed to
sell its remaining 25-percent stake in a Middle East joint
venture to local partner Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) for 530 million
euros ($682.45 million), MAF said in a statement on
Wednesday.
** Australia's Westfield Group is in talks to sell
seven U.S. shopping malls to private real estate investment
company Starwood Capital Group for more than $1 billion, a
source said on Wednesday.
** Oslo-listed oil services company Archer has
agreed to sell its North American Rental and Tubular division to
an affiliate of the Clearlake Capital Group for $244 million, it
said on Wednesday.
** China's largest auto parts maker and a boutique car
company led by former General Motors Co executive Bob
Lutz have offered $20 million to buy "green" carmaker Fisker
Automotive, people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
** West Africa-focused miner Afferro Mining Inc
has agreed to a $190 million cash-and-paper offer from
investment group IMIC, it said on Wednesday.
** South Africa's FirstRand is no longer
considering an acquisition of Nigeria's Enterprise Bank,
although it is still keen on rivals Keystone and Mainstreet, its
chief executive said on Wednesday.
** India's Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd is
poised to buy the domestic banking unit of nationalised Austrian
lender Hypo Alpe Adria for 65.5 million euros ($84 million), the
newspaper Die Presse said.
** Kazakhstan will decide by early July whether to take up
an option to buy ConocoPhillips stake in the Kashagan
oilfield, which has drawn interest from China and India.
** Etisalat has yet to hear back from Vivendi
on its bid for the French firm's 53 percent stake in
Maroc Telecom, the chief executive of the United Arab
Emirates No.1 telecom operator said on Wednesday.
** The government of Guinea said on Wednesday it has given
approval to BHP Billiton and Global Alumina to
sell their stake in a bauxite and alumina project to Dubai
Aluminium Co (Dubal) and Mubadala Development Co.
** The owners of Volksbanken Leasing International, a top
three leasing company in central and eastern Europe, have hired
Ithuba Capital to advise on its sale, putting pressure on
Raiffeisen Zentralbank to decide whether it wants the business.
** Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it will spin off its
majority stake in animal health business Zoetis Inc to
shareholders by allowing them to swap Pfizer stock for Zoetis
shares at a 7 percent discount.
** Japan's largest brokerage firm Nomura Holdings Inc
said on Wednesday it was seeking partners to expand its
retail and asset management operations in Southeast Asia and was
in talks with several financial institutions in the region.
** Japan's Elpida Memory Inc asked U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Delaware on Wednesday to enforce its reorganization plan sale to
Micron Technologies Inc, a final step to creating the
world's second-largest maker of memory chips.
** Real estate developer Azrieli Group agreed to pay 374
million shekels ($101 million) to purchase land from the Yedioth
Ahronoth newspaper group that is adjacent to the Azrieli
shopping centre and business complex in Tel Aviv.
** Russia-focused telecoms firm Vimpelcom's talks to
sell a controlling stake in its Algerian mobile business Djezzy
to Algeria are at a delicate stage but have not failed, a source
with knowledge of the discussions said on Wednesday.
** The sovereign wealth funds of Qatar, Norway and
Azerbaijan and China Construction Bank have bought
about 55 percent of the new shares on offer from VTB,
Russia's second-largest bank, it said on
Wednesday.
** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd
has paid $500 million for a stake of around 10 percent
in financial data provider Markit Group, a person familiar with
the transaction said on Tuesday.