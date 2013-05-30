May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** In three decades, Wan Long has turned Shuanghui
International Holdings from a small, loss-making meat processor
into China's largest, and is making his country's biggest
takeover of a U.S. company - the $4.7 billion acquisition of
Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's leading pork producer.
** A Berkshire Hathaway Inc unit will pay $5.6
billion for NV Energy Inc, the electric utility serving
Las Vegas and its power-hungry casinos, in yet another large
energy deal for Warren Buffett in the western United
States.
** Dish Network Corp raised its buyout offer for
Clearwire Corp to $4.40 per share on Wednesday, valuing
the wireless service provider at $6.5 billion and topping a
rival bid by Sprint Nextel Corp by nearly 30
percent.
** Crest Financial, one of the biggest minority shareholders
in Clearwire Corp, on Thursday urged the wireless
company to recommend against Sprint Nextel Corp's buyout
offer after Dish Network Corp made a counter bid.
** British engineering company Smiths Group is in
early-stage talks on a sale of its medical division which could
raise more than 2 billion pounds ($3.04 billion), a source
familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
** Royal Bank of Scotland has narrowed a shortlist
of prospective bidders for hundreds of branches it must sell,
with JC Flowers and Apollo dropping out of the race, sources
familiar with the matter said.
** Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd and other parties in a logistics project valued
at about 5 billion yuan ($816 million).
** France plans to trim its majority stake in Paris airports
operator ADP in a sale of almost 700 million euros
($908 million) worth of shares as it seeks to free up funds to
invest elsewhere in an economy in recession.
** Italian oil and gas group Eni plans to sell a
stake in Galp Energia worth around 690 million euros
($900.76 million) at market prices, as it presses ahead with
plans to exit the Portuguese energy company.
** Britain's Competition Commission said it may force
Ryanair to sell its entire stake in Aer Lingus
after a probe found the holding allows the low-cost giant to
influence strategy at its smaller Irish rival.
** Fiat's chairman said on Thursday the Italian
carmaker was not discussing any out-of-court settlement of a
price dispute it must resolve before buying the rest of
Chrysler.
** Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Thursday the
Italian carmaker is open to tie-ups with other partners if "the
right opportunity arises".
** Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl,
controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, is looking for
opportunities to buy assets in Europe and the United States
after a failed attempt to bid for U.S. pork producer Smithfield
Foods Inc.
** Spain's biggest bank, Santander, said on
Thursday it had reached a deal with U.S. private equity firms
Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic LLC to sell
them a 50 percent stake in its asset management arm.
** South Korean steel maker POSCO has bought out
its partner in an Australian coal project in a rare deal that
could indicate nascent Asian interest in coal assets following a
slump in prices for the commodity.
** London-listed Russian ports operator Global Ports
said it was in talks to buy National Container Company
(NCC), which owns container terminals and a dry port in and
around St. Petersburg.
** Serbia on Thursday extended for another two weeks a
deadline for bids for its indebted, state-run drugmaker Galenika
Pharmaceuticals because only one potential partner has come
forward. The U.S.-based unit of Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International is the sole candidate so far.
** Irish drugmaker Elan will lay out an alternative
strategy if shareholders reject a string of planned deals and
thereby make a bid from a U.S.-based investment group more
likely to succeed.
** Nigeria's "bad bank" AMCON will appoint financial
advisers by June 15 to manage the sale of three lenders that
were nationalised in 2011 and recapitalised, its chief executive
told Reuters on Thursday.
** Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's
largest investment firm by assets, acquired a controlling stake
in small Maltese trade finance specialist Fimbank
through two of its banking subsidiaries.
** The naming of a former chief executive of Russia's
state-controlled telecoms company Rostelecom to run
Tele2-Russia has increased expectations of a merger between the
pair, analysts said on Thursday.
** Bain Capital LLC and AXA Private Equity are the finalists
in the bidding contest for French furniture-store chain Maisons
du Monde, owned by private equity firms Apax and LBO France,
sources familiar with the deal said. Final offers for the
company, valued at up to 700 million euros ($907.69 million)
including debt, are due in early June.