June 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Media General Inc and privately held New Young
Broadcasting Holding Co Inc said they will combine in an
all-stock deal to form a new TV broadcasting company that will
be majority controlled by New Young shareholders.
** Qatari developer Barwa Real Estate Co QSC plans
to sell assets worth 26 billion riyals ($7.1 billion) to the
property arm of the country's sovereign wealth fund, Qatari
Diar, to reduce debt, the company said on Thursday.
** Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co plans to
split off its connector business into a separate entity next
month as the unit struggles with dull computer demand, according
to two sources familiar with the matter. The connector-making
operation had generated $2.7 billion in revenue last year.
** Canadian telecommunications startup Public Mobile said it
was acquired by venture capital firm Thomvest Seed Capital and
private equity firm Cartesian Capital, a deal that points to
active interest in new entrants to the sector.
** PepsiCo Inc denied a published report by The
Calcalist, an Israeli financial newspaper, that said it was in
talks to buy Israel's SodaStream International Ltd for
$2 billion.
** Credit Suisse may sell part of its private bank
in Germany to improve profitability in Europe, a source close to
the bank said.
** European business software maker SAP AG has
bought Swiss software developer hybris to expand its customer
management platform, taking on Salesforce.com Inc and
Oracle Corp in the multibillion-dollar cloud services
market. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Thursday that SAP paid between $1 billion and $1.5 billion for
the company.
** Russian fertiliser producer Uralkali said on
Thursday would buy back investor and politician Zelimkhan
Mutsoev's 6.4 percent stake in the firm for around $1.3 billion,
raising new borrowing to finance the deal.
** Rail infrastructure and technology company Vossloh
is reviewing options for its locomotives business,
including a possible sale, two sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
** Australia's competition regulator has blocked an
attempted takeover of Rafferty's Garden, an organic baby food
supplier, by U.S.-based food giant H.J. Heinz Co on
concerns that the deal would have reduced competition
significantly.
** Finnish bank S-Pankki plans to buy Tapiola Bank to expand
in the bigger loans business from its current focus on consumer
credit, the banks said on Thursday.
** MakerBot, a privately held 3D printer maker, is in talks
with unidentified suitors to sell itself, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.