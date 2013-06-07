June 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** SoftBank Corp is in talks with Deutsche Telekom
AG over a possible deal for T-Mobile US Inc,
as the Japanese company looks for alternatives to enter the U.S.
wireless market if its $20.1 billion deal with Sprint Nextel
Corp falls apart, according to three sources familiar with
the situation.
** Royalty Pharma on Friday raised its hostile
bid for Irish drug firm Elan to a potential $8 billion,
the third increase in five months.
** Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA agreed to sell
a 70 percent stake of its high-end Alphaville unit to private
equity firms Blackstone Real Estate Advisors LP and Patria
Investimentos Ltda for 1.4 billion reais ($657 million),
according to a securities filing on Friday.
** Spain's CaixaBank SA has sold a 3.7 percent
stake in Carlos Slim's Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV
for 387 million euros ($511 million) to the
Mexican billionaire's family, part of a move to shed assets and
shore up capital.
** Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu Oyj
said bids received so far for its Italian plant, Acciai Speciali
Terni, "have not been satisfactory". The Terni site was valued
at as much as $1 billion a year ago, but on Outokumpu's books it
now has a value of 560 million euros ($739 million), and could
sell for less.
** China's Dalian Wanda is in talks to buy British
yachtmaker Sunseeker in the latest example of a Chinese company
snapping up a foreign luxury brand. A company source confirmed a
Financial Times report that Wanda was expected to complete a 300
million pound ($465 million) takeover by the end of the month.
** Italian businessman Luigi Zunino has submitted an offer
to buy out troubled real estate company Risanamento SpA,
two sources close to the matter said.
** Italian tyre maker Pirelli is looking for new
industrial partnerships that will enable it to grow more quickly
in Asia, said Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera on
Friday.
** Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
has pulled out of a possible bid for a Serbian drug
company Galenika Pharmaceuticals in the wake of its $8.7 billion
purchase of contact lenses maker Bausch & Lomb.
Citing last months's acquisition deal, as well as the
hostility of local unions towards the purchase of Galenika,
Valeant said it had decided not to follow up its letter of
intent relating to the company's privatisation.
** A consortium led by a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund and
two pension companies raised its proposed offer for Severn Trent
to 5.3 billion pounds ($8.2 billion) on Friday, sending
the British water utility's share price up by as much as 9
percent.
** Italian private bank Banca Intermobiliare denied
on Friday press report which suggested its vice-president was in
advanced talks with a group of investors to buy out the bank.
** Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is in
advanced talks to leave the energy business of Gavilon out of
its planned takeover of the U.S. agriculture merchant, two
sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.