June 12 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2010 GMT on
Wednesday:
** British mobile firm Vodafone is pursuing Kabel
Deutschland after having an initial 7.2 billion euro
($9.6 billion) bid proposal knocked back by Germany's biggest
cable operator, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
** India's Apollo Tyres Ltd agreed to buy
U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for about $2.5
billion in a deal that would make it the world's seventh-largest
tire maker and reduce its dependence on a slowing Indian auto
market.
** Hedge funds that bet Severn Trent would agree to
a Canadian-led takeover are reeling from losses after the water
company refused to talk, casting further doubt on their
money-making abilities in an anemic M&A environment.
** Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services
(ISS) has recommended Sprint Nextel Corp shareholders vote
for SoftBank Corp's revised offer, after the Japanese
mobile operator sweetened its buyout terms.
** A majority of CP All Pcl shareholders approved
a planned $6.6 billion acquisition of cash-and-carry wholesaler
Siam Makro Pcl which is expected to be completed by
the third-quarter of this year.
** DBS Group Holdings Ltd may review its planned
acquisition of a stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Danamon
if the Singapore lender is allowed to buy only a 40 percent
share, DBS's chairman told Singapore's Business Times newspaper.
** Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is bidding
for a 29 percent stake in Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's
Coal & Allied unit, valued at an estimated $2 billion,
two sources familiar with the process said.
** Australian satellite communications company NewSat has
flagged its interest in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's
A$2 billion ($1.88 billion) sale of its Australian
unit, Optus Satellite.
** Oil sands developer Cenovus Energy Inc said on
Tuesday that Surge Energy Inc will pay C$240 million
($236 million) for its properties in the Shaunavon tight oil
field in Saskatchewan.
** Japan's Orix Corp said it has agreed to buy a
25.7 percent stake in Bahrain-based insurer Mediterranean and
Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Company B.S.C (Medgulf) for a
little over $200 million, the latest deal by a Japanese
financial company seeking growth overseas amid weak prospects at
home.
** Deutsche Telekom AG (DT) is close to finishing
due diligence on a possible bid for Poland-based GTS Central
Europe, part of efforts to strengthen its regional position,
market sources told Reuters.
** Suriname's state oil company, Staatsolie, said German
energy company RWE DEA AG bought a 40 percent stake
in an offshore block where Staatsolie is also partnered with
Malaysia's Petronas.
** The biggest Nordic bank, Nordea, is selling its
Polish bank, life and financing businesses to PKO Bank Polski
for 694 million euros ($925.56 million), it said on Wednesday,
as it aims for a streamlined structure to reach its
profitability goals.
** Miners Rio Tinto and Glencore Xstrata
have held early-stage talks to consider a plan that
could combine thermal coal assets in Australia as they battle
low prices and high costs, two sources familiar with the plan
said.
** Commodities trader Gunvor said it plans to buy a minority
stake in a new oil products terminal in Indonesia as part of a
global buying spree to acquire physical assets and boost its
footprint in Asia.