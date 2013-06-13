(Adds Royalty Pharma, Gannett Co, Kawasaki, EDF, Bosowa Corp; updates PKO)

June 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S.-based Royalty Pharma said on Thursday that it did not appear to have the backing of Elan shareholders in a vote that is set to decide the fate of its hostile bid of up to $8 billion for the Irish drug firm.

** Gannett Co Inc, the largest newspaper chain in the United States, agreed to pay $1.5 billion in cash for television company Belo Corp, with an aim to making broadcast a bigger part of the business than newspapers.

** Poland's biggest bank PKO BP is not looking for more domestic deals after its $887 million purchase of the local arm of Sweden's Nordea, it said on Thursday, leaving rivals to fight out an expected further consolidation in the sector.

** Indonesian conglomerate Bosowa Corp is set to be announced as the preferred buyer of a 30 percent stake in mid-size lender Bank Bukopin, worth about $250 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the auction said on Thursday.

** Clearwire Corp's board urged shareholders on Wednesday to accept a tender offer from Dish Network Corp over an earlier deal with majority owner Sprint Nextel Corp to buy out the minority shareholders of the wireless service provider.

** French utility EDF could take a stake of up to 40 percent in Rio Tinto's Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne aluminium plants in exchange for agreeing a discount on the electricity it supplies, financial daily Les Echos reported.

** British utility Centrica said it had bought a 25 percent stake in a venture licensed to explore for shale gas in northern England from Cuadrilla Resources and AJ Lucas for 40 million pounds ($62.8 million).

** Russian billionaire Alexander Lebedev has been in talks with investors about selling his 4.5 percent stake in flagship carrier Aeroflot OAO, the tycoon was quoted as saying on Thursday by business daily Vedomosti.

** Rhoen-Klinikum's owners unexpectedly voted to scrap a requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital to approve major strategic decisions, which could put the German hospital operator back onto Fresenius's shopping list.

** State-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) denied a local media report that it is planning to bid for a stake in European nuclear fuel producer Urenco. A KEPCO spokesman said KEPCO instead has been considering investing in the expansion of Urenco's U.S. plant in the state of New Mexico.

** Abu Dhabi property firms Aldar Properties PJSC and Sorouh Real Estate said the two companies expect to close their state-backed merger by June 30, pending a ministerial resolution approving the deal.

** Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd said on Thursday it had ended merger talks with shipbuilding rival Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd and demoted its president, Satoshi Hasegawa, who supported the discussions.

(Compiled by Rohit Tirumala Kumara in Bangalore)