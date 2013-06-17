June 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Telefonica said on Monday it had not received
any indication of interest from AT&T, following a Spanish
newspaper report that the government had halted a 70
billion-euro ($93 billion) offer from the U.S. company.
** Starboard Value LP revealed a major stake in Smithfield
Foods Inc on Monday and urged the world's largest pork producer
to explore a breakup rather than go ahead with a planned $4.7
billion takeover by Chinese meat company Shuanghui
International.
** Brookfield Asset Management Inc said it will
sell its Longview Timber holdings in the U.S. Pacific Northwest
to Weyerhaeuser Co for $2.65 billion, including
assumption of debt, and will sell a nearby paper and packaging
business to KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp for $1.025
billion.
** The chief executive of European aerospace firm EADS
has ruled out another attempt to merge with Britain's
BAE Systems, saying that both companies had moved on
after the failure of last year's $45 billion deal.
** Private equity firm Cinven has sealed around 1
billion euros in financing from Deutsche Bank, RBC
and UBS for its 1.5 billion euro ($1.99 bln)
buyout of industrial ceramics firm CeramTec, banking sources
said on Monday.
** Private equity firm Bain joined the fight for Norway's
Cermaq on Monday, aiming to cherry pick the fish
farmer's prize asset for $1.1 billion and putting pressure on
Marine Harvest to up its hostile bid for the entire
company.
** Johnson & Johnson said it would pay up to $1 billion for
Aragon Pharmaceuticals and its experimental drugs for prostate
cancer, bolstering J&J's role in the field after it acquired
another experimental prostate-cancer treatment four years ago
that has become a leading brand.
** Etihad Airways said on Monday it had signed an initial
agreement with the Serbian government over a possible equity
investment in the country's loss-making JAT Airways.
** United Arab Emirates has revived a proposal to merge its
two main stock exchanges in a state-backed deal that could boost
trade in the local market and attract more foreign investment to
the Gulf state, sources familiar with the plan said. Talks on a
potential merger between the Dubai Financial Market
(DFM) and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) have occurred
on and off since at least 2010.
** German industrial conglomerate Siemens is
shutting down the last of its solar energy businesses after it
failed to find a buyer, the company said on Monday.
** Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, controlled by
Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, said it will buy Dutch waste
processing firm RAV Water Treatment I B.V. for 943.68 million
euros ($1.26 billion), in an overseas expansion drive that has
targeted infrastructure assets offering steady recurring income.
** Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state's
sovereign wealth fund, has sold its 10 percent stake in Porsche
SE to the luxury carmaker's family shareholders,
four years after it first invested in the firm.
** Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corp has filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, court documents showed on
Monday, with rival retailer Lowe's Companies set to buy
the majority of its assets for $205 million in cash.
** Spain's CIE Automotive SA will buy a majority
stake in the combined auto component unit of India's diversified
Mahindra Group for about $116 million to get access to new
markets and supply networks.
** Mayanot Eden, best known for its Eden Springs office
watercooler brand, agreed to sell its European and Israeli
operations to New York-based private equity firm Rhone Capital
LLC for 70 million euros ($93.4 million).
** Russia's Rosneft will gain control of around
20.99 percent of share capital in Saras after it made
an offer to increase its holding in the Italy's refiner, Rosneft
said on Monday.
** Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital has
acquired a 97-percent stake in a UAE healthcare company and
plans to invest up to 250 million dirhams ($68.1 million) over
three years in the fast-growing sector, its chief executive said
on Sunday.
** France's Eutelsat Communications SA and U.S. private
equity firm KKR & Co are among the suitors to place first-round
bids for Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's Australian
satellite unit, a person with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
** New Zealand broadcaster MediaWorks Ltd was placed in
receivership on Monday after its private equity owners and
bankers failed to agree on a refinancing deal, but new owners
have been lined up. Investors led by Australian businessman Rod
McGeoch, a director of gaming company SkyCity Entertainment
Group Ltd and chairman of Vantage Private Equity Ltd,
are set to take over the company.
** Total has bought an 80 percent stake in an
Iraqi-Kurdish oil exploration block in a move that reinforces
the French oil major's position in the autonomous region where
crude reserves are plentiful.
** French luxury and sports brands group PPR is in
talks to buy control of Richard Mille, one of the most expensive
watch brands on the market, an industry source with first-hand
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo is vying with
Spain's Bankinter to buy the BSI private banking unit
of Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali, a source
close to the situation said on Monday.
** Bahrain-based Investcorp has bought a 38
percent stake in a Saudi oil and gas services company and
expects to complete up to three more deals via its $1 billion
Gulf fund in 2013, an executive at the firm said.
** ViroPharma Inc, a drug maker specializing in
rare diseases, is attracting preliminary acquisition interest
from several pharmaceutical companies, according to three people
familiar with the matter.