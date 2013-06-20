June 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on
Thursday:
** Fortescue Metals Group said the proposed sale of
a stake in its rail and port assets in Australia's iron ore belt
that could net around A$4 billion ($3.8 billion) was on track,
but would be delayed by some months.
** Britain is ready to start selling its shares in Lloyds
Banking Group and will examine whether to break up
Royal Bank of Scotland, Finance Minister George Osborne
said on Wednesday, after acknowledging the re-privatisation of
RBS remains a long way off.
** Microsoft Corp recently talked with Nokia Oyj
about buying the Finnish phone maker's devices unit,
but the discussions faltered and are not likely to be revived,
the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday in its online
edition.
** Sony Corp shareholders pressed its chief
executive for a response to hedge fund Third Point's proposal
for a partial spinoff of its profitable entertainment arm but
Kazuo Hirai pleaded for patience as management reviews the bold
plan.
** Norway's government unveiled proposals on Thursday to buy
another 11.6 percent of fish farmer Cermaq ASA,
offering at least some shareholders an alternative to Marine
Harvest's hostile bid for the company.
** Russian state-controlled bank VTB said on
Thursday it wanted to sell part of its stake in Tele2 Russia to
help develop the country's fourth-largest mobile phone company,
but would not consider Rostelecom as a partner.
** Serial acquirer Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc
is in talks with several companies to buy TV stations and could
spend up to $650 million on acquisitions over the next two
years, founder and Chief Executive Perry Sook told Reuters.
** Industrial 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd will
buy privately held consumer printer maker MakerBot in a stock
deal valued currently at about $403 million to expand its
product portfolio.
** Romania firm Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) offered more than
the required 180 million euros ($241.3 million) for a majority
stake in state rail freight carrier CFR Marfa but tacked
conditions to the deal, the transport minister said.
** Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc
said it would sell its Marelli Motori business, which
makes electrical motors and generators, to private equity
company Carlyle Group in a deal worth about 181 million
pounds ($284 million).
** Ebix Inc said that it and an affiliate of
Goldman Sachs Group Inc decided to cancel their planned
merger after U.S regulators started an investigation into
allegations of misconduct at Ebix, an insurance software
provider.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group and Seven Group
Holdings said on Thursday they plan to retain ownership
of Coates Hire Ltd, Australia's top equipment rental firm,
following a six-month review of the business.
** Romania sold rail freight carrier CFR Marfa to sole
bidder Grup Feroviar Roman after hours of talks, sealing a deal
whose failure could have threatened a 5 billion euro ($6.7
billion) International Monetary Fund aid deal.
** Sprint Nextel Corp raised its buyout offer for
Clearwire Corp to $5 per share on Thursday, trumping a
$4.40 per share offer from Dish Network Corp.
** IHS Inc has bought Washington-based consultants
PFC Energy, the company said on Thursday, adding another firm to
its expanding empire of oil, gas and coal analysts.
** Delta Air Lines Inc has received U.S. antitrust
approval to buy a 49 percent stake in British airline Virgin
Atlantic, the U.S. Justice Department said.
** Home improvement and hardware store chain Rona Inc
has struck a deal to sell its plumbing, heating,
ventilation and air conditioning business to Emco Corp and
expects net proceeds of C$215 million.
** French waste group Seche Environnement has
decided to withdraw from the capital of Saur after making an
unsuccessful offer to restructure the debt of its French peer,
Seche said on Thursday.