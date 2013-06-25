June 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Shareholders of Sprint Nextel Corp voted on Tuesday in favor of a sweetened takeover offer from SoftBank Corp , ending a contentious takeover battle for the No. 3 U.S. wireless service provider. According to Sprint, about 80 percent of its shares outstanding were voted in favor of the $21.6 billion deal that would leave SoftBank with 78 percent ownership of the company.

** French farmer-owned dairy cooperatives Sodiaal and 3A have agreed to merge to form a group with 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in sales as the sector braces for increased competition when European production quotas come to an end.

** Indian state oil firms ONGC and Oil India Ltd have signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from India's Videocon Group for $2.48 billion, the state companies said on Tuesday.

** Total SA and private equity firm Hellman & Friedman plan to sell their 30 percent stakes in Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT), the world's No. 1 maker of cryogenic hull linings for LNG tankers, in an IPO that could value GTT at up to $2.4 billion, sources close to the companies said.

** Dubai Holding's telecoms unit has hired Credit Suisse Group AG as a financial adviser to sell its 35-percent stake in state-owned Tunisie Telecom, three banking sources aware of the matter said. Emirates International Telecommunications had bought the stake for $2.25 billion in 2006.

** Canadian medical diagnostic services provider LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services said on Tuesday that it was acquiring rival CML HealthCare Inc in a deal valued at about C$965 million ($917 million).

** A Chinese investor and a French private equity firm have won over Club Med with an improved 557 million euros ($729 million) takeover bid, seeking to accelerate a shift at the holiday resorts pioneer to fast-growing emerging markets.

** Pakistan mobile operator Warid Telecom has been put up for sale by its Abu Dhabi owners and is likely to draw interest from China Mobile and Etisalat, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** HSBC Holdings said on Tuesday it is considering selling its majority stake in Dar Es Salaam Investment Bank , which has made it the main international lender in Iraq.

** Commodities firm Glencore Xstrata and Dutch trading company Trafigura are talking separately with Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista about buying a controlling stake in his MMX SA mining company, local papers said on Tuesday.

** The boards of Italian builders Impregilo and Salini said on Monday they had approved the terms of a merger that will create a group with revenue of 7.4 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in 2016.

** Carrefour SA the world's second largest retailer, is exploring a sale of its businesses in China and Taiwan, including a possible initial public offering in Hong Kong or a combination of some of those assets with another company, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema is not in talks to sell its oil unit to Rosneft, its owner told Reuters on Tuesday, after a newspaper reported that state-owned Rosneft was interested in a deal.

** Australia's Linc Energy is in very early talks on a deal to buy the Gregory Crinum coal operation in Queensland, jointly owned by BHP Billiton Ltd and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, a source said on Tuesday.

** Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has entered into exclusive talks to buy a 15 percent stake in Thai Life Insurance Co for around $700 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as Japanese insurers step up their presence in Southeast Asia.

** The Norwegian state has spent 1.56 billion crowns ($254 million) on increasing its stake in fish farmer Cermaq to nearly 60 percent, just days after fending off a $1.7-billion hostile bid by its bigger local rival Marine Harvest.

** Partners Group said it will pay $270 million for a majority stake in CSS Corp, a San Jose, California-based specialist technology outsourcing firm.

** Portugal's oil and gas company Galp Energia SGPS SA has agreed to sell a 5 percent stake in Spain's Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos to Canada's British Columbia Investment Management Corp for 111 million euros ($145.13 million), the Portuguese company said on Tuesday.

