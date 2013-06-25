June 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Shareholders of Sprint Nextel Corp voted on Tuesday
in favor of a sweetened takeover offer from SoftBank Corp
, ending a contentious takeover battle for the No. 3
U.S. wireless service provider. According to Sprint, about 80
percent of its shares outstanding were voted in favor of the
$21.6 billion deal that would leave SoftBank with 78 percent
ownership of the company.
** French farmer-owned dairy cooperatives Sodiaal and 3A
have agreed to merge to form a group with 5 billion euros ($6.5
billion) in sales as the sector braces for increased competition
when European production quotas come to an end.
** Indian state oil firms ONGC and Oil India Ltd
have signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in
a Mozambique gas field from India's Videocon Group for
$2.48 billion, the state companies said on Tuesday.
** Total SA and private equity firm Hellman &
Friedman plan to sell their 30 percent stakes in Gaztransport &
Technigaz (GTT), the world's No. 1 maker of cryogenic hull
linings for LNG tankers, in an IPO that could value GTT at up to
$2.4 billion, sources close to the companies said.
** Dubai Holding's telecoms unit has hired Credit Suisse
Group AG as a financial adviser to sell its 35-percent
stake in state-owned Tunisie Telecom, three banking sources
aware of the matter said. Emirates International
Telecommunications had bought the stake for $2.25 billion in
2006.
** Canadian medical diagnostic services provider LifeLabs
Medical Laboratory Services said on Tuesday that it was
acquiring rival CML HealthCare Inc in a deal valued at
about C$965 million ($917 million).
** A Chinese investor and a French private equity firm have
won over Club Med with an improved 557 million euros
($729 million) takeover bid, seeking to accelerate a shift at
the holiday resorts pioneer to fast-growing emerging markets.
** Pakistan mobile operator Warid Telecom has been put up
for sale by its Abu Dhabi owners and is likely to draw interest
from China Mobile and Etisalat, sources
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** HSBC Holdings said on Tuesday it is considering
selling its majority stake in Dar Es Salaam Investment Bank
, which has made it the main international lender in
Iraq.
** Commodities firm Glencore Xstrata and Dutch
trading company Trafigura are talking separately with Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista about buying a controlling stake in his
MMX SA mining company, local papers said on Tuesday.
** The boards of Italian builders Impregilo and
Salini said on Monday they had approved the terms of a merger
that will create a group with revenue of 7.4 billion euros ($9.7
billion) in 2016.
** Carrefour SA the world's second largest
retailer, is exploring a sale of its businesses in China and
Taiwan, including a possible initial public offering in Hong
Kong or a combination of some of those assets with another
company, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
** Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema is
not in talks to sell its oil unit to Rosneft, its
owner told Reuters on Tuesday, after a newspaper reported that
state-owned Rosneft was interested in a deal.
** Australia's Linc Energy is in very early talks
on a deal to buy the Gregory Crinum coal operation in
Queensland, jointly owned by BHP Billiton Ltd and
Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, a source said on Tuesday.
** Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has entered into exclusive
talks to buy a 15 percent stake in Thai Life Insurance Co for
around $700 million, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters, as Japanese insurers step up their presence in
Southeast Asia.
** The Norwegian state has spent 1.56 billion crowns ($254
million) on increasing its stake in fish farmer Cermaq
to nearly 60 percent, just days after fending off a $1.7-billion
hostile bid by its bigger local rival Marine Harvest.
** Partners Group said it will pay $270 million for
a majority stake in CSS Corp, a San Jose, California-based
specialist technology outsourcing firm.
** Portugal's oil and gas company Galp Energia SGPS SA
has agreed to sell a 5 percent stake in Spain's
Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos to Canada's British Columbia
Investment Management Corp for 111 million euros ($145.13
million), the Portuguese company said on Tuesday.
