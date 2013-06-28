June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** China is the likely winner of ConocoPhillips' stake in Kashagan, the biggest oilfield discovered in nearly 50 years, three sources familiar with the talks said on Friday.

One of the sources said the Chinese side was likely to pay $5.3-$5.4 billion for the stake in the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), but the final price was not determined.

** Argentina's $5 billion informal compensation offer for seizing Repsol's stake in energy firm YPF sets a floor for talks, but the cash-strapped country may struggle to come up with a better offer.

** Britain kicked off the process of appointing advisors for a sale of its shares in Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland, asking investment banks to submit proposals by July 8.

** David Neeleman, founder of airline JetBlue Airways Corp , is putting together a $3.2 billion investment fund to buy back control of the company and purchase Portuguese airline TAP, Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Friday.

Neeleman, who currently owns Brazilian airline Azul Linhas Aereas, denied the plans, telling Folha "I always think about things we can do, but at this moment, I am focused on Azul. It is not true that I will buy TAP or JetBlue."

** Canada's broadcast regulator on Thursday approved a C$3 billion ($2.86 billion) bid by BCE Inc, the country's biggest telecoms company, to take over Astral Media Inc , a deal that will give BCE more control over content it distributes to television, computer and mobile screens.

** China's CITIC Securities Co Ltd said on Friday that it had agreed to extend by a month a deadline for a final deal to acquire French bank Credit Agricole SA's CLSA Asian brokerage unit.

Earlier this month, sources had told Reuters that the $1.25 billion agreement had hit a snag in Taiwan as regulators resisted a plan for CITIC, a Chinese company, to own an entity on Taiwanese turf.

** Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will make a decision on how to offload hundreds of British branches it has been ordered to sell by European regulators in the next month, industry sources told Reuters on Friday. RBS is considering proposals from three sets of investors for 315 branches.

** Adobe Systems Incorporated said it had agreed to acquire privately held Neolane, which operates a software platform for managing digital marketing campaigns over multiple platforms, for $600 million in cash.

** Carlyle Group LP and TPG Capital LP are among the private equity firms vying for MoneyGram International Inc , the second largest money transfer company in the world, four people familiar with the matter said this week.

** Japan's Lixil Group Corp said on Friday that it will buy toilet and plumbing facilities maker ASD Americas Holding Corp (American Standard) for $542 million.

** Bankers are putting together around 300 million pounds ($456.16 million) of debt financing to back a potential sale of Bahrain-based Investcorp's UK online payments services firm Skrill, banking sources said.

** Arch Coal Inc said on Friday it had sold a group of thermal coal mines in Utah to privately held Bowie Resources for $435 million as it looks to build its metallurgical coal business and focus on lower-cost thermal operations. .

** Germany's RAG, a state-owned trust that controls chemicals maker Evonik, could buy shares in ThyssenKrupp as part of a possible capital increase at the steel maker, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Germany's Fresenius said it has sold its biotechnology business to the owners of Neopharm, Israel's second largest pharma company, as it focuses on the other parts of its business that it sees as offering better opportunities.

** Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank is "looking at strategic options" for its mid-sized Polish arm BGZ, the company said in response to a newspaper report that the Polish bank could be up for sale.

** French nuclear group Areva SA said private equity firm Astorg Partners has decided to abandon the purchase of its U.S. nuclear radiation measurement unit, a setback to the reactor maker's debt reduction efforts.

** Russian state-controlled airline Aeroflot sees no benefits from its membership in the SkyTeam alliance, but a decision to leave the group is not for management to take, a source close to its board told Reuters.

** South African builder Murray & Roberts said on Friday it would sell most of its construction product businesses to private equity investors for 1.3 billion rand ($130 million) to help it pay down debt.

** Austrian energy group OMV has sold its lubricants business to a unit of Russia's Lukoil, it said on Friday, another step in its divestment programme for downstream operations.

** Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp said on Friday it would buy the electrophysiology (EP) business of C.R. Bard Inc for $275 million in cash, expanding its roster of products that help treat patients with an abnormal heartbeat.

** Hochtief AG has sold its facility and energy management business Service Solutions to France's Spie S.A. for around 250 million euros ($324.96 million), the company said on Friday.