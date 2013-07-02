July 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Hutchison Whampoa Ltd is losing patience with
Telecom Italia SpA over lack of progress on a proposed
merger of their Italian mobile phone units, people familiar with
the talks said, casting doubt on prospects for a deal.
** U.S. chemicals group Rockwood Holdings Inc has
revived efforts to hive off its titanium dioxide unit and is in
talks with prospective buyer Huntsman Corp, two people
familiar with the matter said. Last month other sources said
Rockwood had cancelled a combined auction of its titanium
dioxide and performance additives units after failing to attract
the offers, of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, that it was
seeking from private equity groups.
** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it had
filed a complaint aimed at stopping Ireland's Ardagh Group
S.A.'s proposed $1.7 billion acquisition of a unit of
France's Saint-Gobain that makes glass containers for
the U.S. market.
** A consortium including Mitsubishi Corp and
Japanese and Canadian pension funds will buy a U.S. gas-fired
power plant in Michigan this month for nearly 200 billion yen
($2 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.
** Altegrity Inc, owned by private equity firm Providence
Equity Partners, is looking to sell a division that provides
background checks for private-sector employers and could fetch
up to $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.
** Turkish generic drug maker Sanovel has been put up for
sale by parent Toksoz Holding and could fetch between $500
million and $1 billion, three sources close to the matter told
Reuters.
** Russia's state-backed private equity fund, the Russian
Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), plans to buy a stake in
Rostelecom, a spokeswoman for the state-controlled telecoms
operator said ahead of its expected privatisation. The RDIF is
part of a pool of investors that would buy shares owned by the
company itself, Rostelecom spokeswoman Kira Kiryukhina
said.
** Australian pellet supplier Brambles Ltd has
revived a plan to exit its $2 billion data management business,
saying it will spin off the unit and list it on the Australian
Securities Exchange.
** Malaysia's Huchems Fine Chemical Corp has signed a
memorandum of understanding with two Tanzanian firms to invest
$800 million in a new ammonia plant following huge discoveries
of natural gas in the east African country.
** ThyssenKrupp AG said on Tuesday ThyssenKrupp
Elevator had bought privately held U.S.-based Edmonds Elevator.
No financial details were disclosed.
** Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is buying
Constitution Medical Investors, the U.S. developer of a testing
system for blood diseases like anaemia and leukaemia, for an
upfront $220 million, plus further contingent payments.
** Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol has
abandoned plans to sell its lubricants maker Paramo, the
company's supervisory board chief was quoted on Tuesday as
saying.
** Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, whose cancer drugs
promise a strong revenue stream, is attracting preliminary
buyout interest from several large pharmaceutical companies such
as Pfizer Inc and Novartis AG, two people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** German media conglomerate Bertelsmann is eying
more acquisitions, using some of the proceeds from its stake
sale in RTL to fund takeovers, Chief Executive Thomas Rabe told
Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
** American Realty Capital Properties Inc said it
would buy American Realty Capital Trust IV for $3.1 billion in
cash as it seeks to become the second-largest operator in the
fast-growing U.S. net-lease property sector.
** Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, said it had
bought the remaining 49 percent of gas company Itera for $2.9
billion from its founder, furthering its aim of becoming
Russia's largest independent gas producer.
** Britain's financial regulator did not approve the
Co-operative Bank's bid to buy 632 bank branches from
Lloyds Banking Group, the Bank of England's deputy
governor Andrew Bailey told lawmakers on Tuesday.
** Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Thailand's Bank of
Ayudhya Pcl for up to 560 billion yen ($5.6 billion) as
Japanese lenders expand into fast-growing Southeast Asian
economies to beat slower growth at home.
** American Greetings Corp's founding family raised
its offer to take the gift card maker private, according to a
regulatory filing on Tuesday, sending the company's shares up 5
percent in early trading. The deal with the Weiss family, which
made its initial offer in September, is now valued at about $606
million, excluding debt, based on its outstanding shares.