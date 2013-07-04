July 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:

** All three U.S. Federal Communications Commission members voted in favor of the Sprint Nextel Corp and SoftBank Corp merger on Wednesday, sources familiar with the situation said.

** Fruit beverage producer China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd plans to sell loss-making assets, Vice President Zhou Hongwei said in a teleconference but stopped short of providing any specifics.

** Nationalised Spanish lender Bankia and Barcelona-based peer Caixabank have mandated investment bank JP Morgan to explore the sale of more than 30 percent of olive oil company Deoleo, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

** British energy services company Kentz aims to buy one or two engineering firms this year, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

** Investment group Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO) said on Thursday it would bid for a stake in Kuwait Health Assurance Co (KHAC) - the first such announcement since the bidding process opened in April.

** Food maker Strauss Group and private equity firm TPG Capital are examining options for the sale of TPG's 25 percent stake in Strauss Coffee, the Israeli company said.

** Italian television company Telecom Italia Media said it signed an agreement to sell 51 percent of music channel MTV Italia to Viacom International Media Networks, a division of Viacom Inc.

** Indonesia will offer a stake of 7 percent in a unit of U.S.-based Newmont Mining Corp to a local government, after a long dispute over who should get the share in the copper and gold miner.

** Oil and gas exploration company Angle Energy Inc said on Wednesday that it may sell itself as it estimated second-quarter production to be about 10,800 barrels to 10,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day.