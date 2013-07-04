July 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
** All three U.S. Federal Communications Commission members
voted in favor of the Sprint Nextel Corp and SoftBank Corp
merger on Wednesday, sources familiar with the
situation said.
** Fruit beverage producer China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd
plans to sell loss-making assets, Vice President Zhou
Hongwei said in a teleconference but stopped short of providing
any specifics.
** Nationalised Spanish lender Bankia and
Barcelona-based peer Caixabank have mandated
investment bank JP Morgan to explore the sale of more than 30
percent of olive oil company Deoleo, two sources close
to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
** British energy services company Kentz aims to
buy one or two engineering firms this year, the company's chief
executive said on Thursday.
** Investment group Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO)
said on Thursday it would bid for a stake in Kuwait Health
Assurance Co (KHAC) - the first such announcement since the
bidding process opened in April.
** Food maker Strauss Group and private equity
firm TPG Capital are examining options for the sale of
TPG's 25 percent stake in Strauss Coffee, the Israeli company
said.
** Italian television company Telecom Italia Media
said it signed an agreement to sell 51 percent of music channel
MTV Italia to Viacom International Media Networks, a division of
Viacom Inc.
** Indonesia will offer a stake of 7 percent in a unit of
U.S.-based Newmont Mining Corp to a local government,
after a long dispute over who should get the share in the copper
and gold miner.
** Oil and gas exploration company Angle Energy Inc
said on Wednesday that it may sell itself as it estimated
second-quarter production to be about 10,800 barrels to 10,900
barrels of oil equivalent per day.