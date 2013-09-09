Sept 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he was bowing
out of an effort to block founder Michael Dell's proposed buyout
of Dell Inc, determining "it would be almost impossible
to win."
** Molex Inc , a maker of electronic
connectors and cable assembly products, said privately owned
energy and chemicals conglomerate Koch Industries
will buy it for about $7.2 billion.
** Vodafone urged Kabel Deutschland
shareholders to accept its 7.7 billion euro ($10.1 billion)
offer, warning the bid would lapse if less than three quarters
of them agree to sell Germany's largest cable operator by
Wednesday.
** The owners of Neiman Marcus Inc have agreed
to sell the U.S. luxury department store chain to Ares
Management LLC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for
$6 billion, ending a years-long effort to sell the company.
** More than 600 bank branches being rebranded as TSB by
Britain's Lloyds Banking Group could be bought by a
trade or financial buyer before a flotation being planned for
next year, the head of the new business said.
** Swedish hygiene products firm SCA said on
Monday it would make a cash bid for control of Chinese tissue
maker Vinda as part of a strategic push into
fast-growing Asian markets.
** Shares in Italian carmaker Fiat rose over 5
percent on Monday after its top management pulled out of the
Frankfurt car show, fuelling speculation it may be close to a
deal, possibly to buy out the rest of its U.S. unit Chrysler.
** Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd is to buy
GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Lucozade and Ribena brands for
1.35 billion pounds ($2.11 billion) to help it expand into new
markets.
** Umpqua Holdings Corp is in advanced talks to buy
private equity-backed Sterling Financial Corp in a deal
that may be valued at about $1.8 billion, Bloomberg reported on
Monday, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.
** Western Digital Corp said it would buy Virident
Systems Inc for $685 million as the hard drive maker and Seagate
Technology Plc battle for a piece of the fast-growing
market for solid-state drives used in servers.
** French insurer Groupama said it raised about 250 million
euros ($331 million) by selling its 6.9 percent stake in
construction and concessions company Eiffage.
** Norwegian online classifieds and media firm Schibsted
bought a Swedish personal finance website on Monday
and sold its Baltic operations to the management and local
investors, it said on Monday.
** French bank Societe Generale is likely to reach
a deal within weeks to buy Credit Agricole's stake in
their brokerage venture Newedge, French weekly Le Journal du
Dimanche reported.
** Dubai-based conglomerate Al Futtaim Group is eyeing its
first investment in sub-Saharan Africa with an offer worth $86
million to take full control of Nairobi-listed car retailer CMC
Holdings.
** Struggling coal miner Bumi, planning to split
with its founding Bakrie family, warned on Monday that there
could be further delays to an already protracted separation
transaction.
** Bahrain's Al Salam Bank has agreed to acquire
fellow Bahraini lender BMI Bank, an affiliate of Oman's Bank
Muscat, through a share-swap deal as small banks in
the kingdom consolidate operations to remain competitive.
** Spain's nationalized lender NCG Banco said it agreed to
sell its EVO Banco unit to U.S. private equity firm Apollo
Management.
** A consortium of Ares Management LLC and the Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board is in advanced talks to acquire
upscale U.S. retailer Neiman Marcus Inc from TPG Capital LP,
Warburg Pincus LLC and Leonard Green Partners LP, two people
familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
** Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), owner of U.S.-based
engine repair and maintenance business StandardAero, said on
Sunday it was no longer in talks with British aircraft services
firm BBA Aviation to merge parts of its business.
** Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a deal with
Kazakhstan on Saturday for $5 billion giving China a stake in
its giant Kashagan oil project, a highlight of his tour of
Central Asia to secure hydrocarbons for the world's largest
energy consumer.
** The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment has cleared the
way for Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd's proposed $4.7
billion acquisition of Smithfield Foods Inc, the
companies said on Friday.