Sept. 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Spanish energy company Repsol has consulted Citigroup and Deutsche Bank on the possible sale of its $6 billion stake in utility Gas Natural, the Financial Times reported.

** Glencore Xstrata said Chinese suitors might be allowed to compete against each other in the race for the $5.9 billion Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, given strong interest ahead of a first bid deadline next week.

** BlackBerry's biggest shareholder, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has approached several large Canadian investment funds about forging a deal to take the smartphone maker private, but the proposal is still "an airy-fairy, 'what if' kind of thing," according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

** Russia's top oil company Rosneft has offered a stake in an East Siberian oil producer to China National Petroleum Corp as a part of their broader cooperation, sources close to the matter said.

** Malaysian oil company Petronas said it is exiting one of the biggest petroleum projects in Venezuela's Orinoco belt, after what sources close to the venture and within the firm said were disagreements with Venezuelan authorities and state-run Petroleos de Venezuela.

** Swedish private equity firm EQT said it has agreed to buy Finland's largest healthcare services company Terveystalo from British peer Bridgepoint. A person familiar with the deal said the price for Terveystalo was around 650 million euros ($861.44 million).

** French water and waste group Veolia Environnement said it reached a deal to sell its 24.95 percent stake in water utility Berlinwasser to the city of Berlin for at least 590 million euros ($781.92 million).

** Marathon Oil Corp said it plans to sell its stake in an oil and gas field offshore Angola for about $590 million as part of an asset disposal program aimed at shoring up its balance sheet and funding exploration and development projects.

** Cisco Systems Inc announced its first foray into the data storage market, saying it would pay $415 million to acquire privately held storage system maker Whiptail.

** Japanese recruitment giant Recruit Holdings Co is in talks to buy Australian online jobs portal Freelancer.com for $400 million, a source close to the deal said, declining to be identified as the information was confidential.

** Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista is in talks to cede control of mining company MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA's iron ore port near Rio de Janeiro in exchange for $400 million of new investment and debt relief, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

** Twitter has bought online mobile-ad exchange MoPub, the company said in a blog post on Monday. The San Francisco-based companies did not disclose terms, but a person familiar with the matter said Twitter paid $350 million in stock for MoPub.

** Time Inc, the magazine publisher that is preparing to spin out from its parent company Time Warner Inc, is in talks to acquire American Express's titles such as Food & Wine, according to a report in the New York Times.

** Malaysian builder IJM Corp Bhd said it is selling a 40 percent stake in Kuantan Port Consortium Sdn Bhd to China's Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Ltd for 334.4 million ringgit ($101.53 million).

** Britain's Tesco is to lend U.S. billionaire Ron Burkle's Yucaipa investment company 80 million pounds ($126 million) to take the loss-making Fresh & Easy stores off its hands, marking the end of a six-year attempt to crack the U.S. market.

($1 = 3.29 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 0.75 euros)