(Adds Glencore Xstrata, Cisco, MMX, Twitter, Tesco)
Sept. 10 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Spanish energy company Repsol has consulted
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank on the possible
sale of its $6 billion stake in utility Gas Natural,
the Financial Times reported.
** Glencore Xstrata said Chinese suitors might be
allowed to compete against each other in the race for the $5.9
billion Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, given strong interest
ahead of a first bid deadline next week.
** BlackBerry's biggest shareholder, Fairfax
Financial Holdings Ltd has approached several large
Canadian investment funds about forging a deal to take the
smartphone maker private, but the proposal is still "an
airy-fairy, 'what if' kind of thing," according to a source with
direct knowledge of the situation.
** Russia's top oil company Rosneft has offered a
stake in an East Siberian oil producer to China National
Petroleum Corp as a part of their broader
cooperation, sources close to the matter said.
** Malaysian oil company Petronas said it is
exiting one of the biggest petroleum projects in Venezuela's
Orinoco belt, after what sources close to the venture and within
the firm said were disagreements with Venezuelan authorities and
state-run Petroleos de Venezuela.
** Swedish private equity firm EQT said it has agreed to buy
Finland's largest healthcare services company Terveystalo
from British peer Bridgepoint. A person familiar
with the deal said the price for Terveystalo was around 650
million euros ($861.44 million).
** French water and waste group Veolia Environnement
said it reached a deal to sell its 24.95 percent stake
in water utility Berlinwasser to the city of Berlin for at least
590 million euros ($781.92 million).
** Marathon Oil Corp said it plans to sell its stake
in an oil and gas field offshore Angola for about $590 million
as part of an asset disposal program aimed at shoring up its
balance sheet and funding exploration and development
projects.
** Cisco Systems Inc announced its first foray into
the data storage market, saying it would pay $415 million to
acquire privately held storage system maker Whiptail.
** Japanese recruitment giant Recruit Holdings Co is in
talks to buy Australian online jobs portal Freelancer.com for
$400 million, a source close to the deal said, declining to be
identified as the information was confidential.
** Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista is in talks to cede control
of mining company MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA's iron ore port
near Rio de Janeiro in exchange for $400 million of new
investment and debt relief, according to a securities filing on
Tuesday.
** Twitter has bought online mobile-ad exchange MoPub, the
company said in a blog post on Monday. The San Francisco-based
companies did not disclose terms, but a person familiar with the
matter said Twitter paid $350 million in stock for MoPub.
** Time Inc, the magazine publisher that is preparing to
spin out from its parent company Time Warner Inc, is in
talks to acquire American Express's titles such as Food & Wine,
according to a report in the New York Times.
** Malaysian builder IJM Corp Bhd said it is
selling a 40 percent stake in Kuantan Port Consortium Sdn Bhd to
China's Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Ltd
for 334.4 million ringgit ($101.53 million).
** Britain's Tesco is to lend U.S. billionaire Ron
Burkle's Yucaipa investment company 80 million pounds ($126
million) to take the loss-making Fresh & Easy stores off its
hands, marking the end of a six-year attempt to crack the U.S.
market.
($1 = 3.29 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 0.75 euros)
(Compiled by Maria Ajit Thomas and Mridhula Raghavan in
Bangalore)