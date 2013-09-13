Sept 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Occidental Petroleum Corp is looking to sell 40
percent of its Middle East operations for $8 billion, Bloomberg
reported on Friday, as Oxy seeks investment in the unit as part
of a broader plan to split up the company.
** Germany's Rhoen-Klinikum AG is to sell most of
its hospitals to rival Fresenius SE for 3.07 billion
euros ($4.1 billion), in an attempt by Rhoen's founder, Eugen
Muench, to outflank opponents to an outright sale of the
company.
** Fiat SpA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said
he did not think the Italian carmaker was getting any closer to
an agreement to buy the remaining stake in its U.S. unit
Chrysler.
** Repurchasing L'Oreal's 9 percent stake in
Sanofi SA might make sense for the French drugmaker if
the $12 billion holding is put up for sale, Sanofi's chief
executive said on Friday.
** Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov is selling his stake in
potash producer Uralkali to investor Vladimir Kogan
for $3.7 billion, a prominent Russian lawyer and news agencies
said on Friday.
** ViroPharma Inc, a drug maker that specializes in
rare diseases, has attracted interest from Sanofi SA
and Shire PLC, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
** Royal Dutch Shell and India's ONGC
plan to exercise their pre-emption rights to buy a 35 percent
stake in a Brazilian oil block that Brazil's Petrobras had
planned to sell to China's Sinochem Group, two sources said.
* Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR)
has sold its 11 percent stake in Danish telecoms firm
TDC for $744 million, taking advantage of a recent
surge in telecoms stocks to make a long-expected exit from the
business.
** China's largest technology outsourcing company, Pactera
Technology International Ltd, said it received a lower
offer to be taken private by Blackstone Group LP and the
company's management.
** Austria's Uniqa Insurance said it agreed to
sell a portfolio of private equity funds with a total volume of
around 400 million euros ($532 million) to a number of
investors.
** Brazilian private education network Estacio Participacoes
is buying Uniseb for 615.3 million reais ($227.89
million), the latest takeover in Brazil's thriving education
sector, according to a filing on Thursday.
** Fixed income trading platform Tradeweb Markets said on
Thursday that it has signed an agreement to acquire BondDesk
Group LLC, a provider of retail fixed income wealth management
and trading technology. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
** Private equity firm Advent International and an Asian
partner CDIB Capital said they have agreed to take a large stake
in The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, a coffee and tea retailer and
cafe chain. Boston-based Advent declined to disclose the size of
the investment it had made in the privately held chain along
with CDIB Capital.
** German group M+W Group said it did not intend to make an
offer for British oil and gas construction firm Kentz Corp
on Friday, a day after rival bidder Amec
pulled out of the competition.
** Italy's stock market regulator Consob said it has started
a procedure that is likely to force bidders for Camfin
, the holding company that controls tire maker Pirelli
, to increase their bid price.
** Austria's Voestalpine has agreed to sell its stake in
commodity trader VA Intertrading for a low double-digit
million-euro price to a company owned by Ukrainian billionaire
Kostyantin Zhevago. Voestalpine said it would immediately sell
30 percent of VA Intertrading to Zhevago's Falexco, with its
remaining 8 percent stake to follow in the next three years.
** Financial management software maker Censof Holdings Bhd
announced it won the bid to buy Malaysia state
investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd's entire stake in Time
Engineering Bhd for 69.8 million ringgit ($21.30
million).
** Dixons Retail, Europe's second-biggest
electrical goods retailer, said on Friday it wanted to merge its
loss-making UniEuro business in Italy in a deal similar in
structure to one completed by rival Darty in March.