Sept 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** China's Shuanghui International is close to securing
shareholder approval for its $4.7 billion offer for Smithfield
Foods Inc, which would be the biggest purchase of a U.S.
company by a Chinese firm, ahead of the vote next week, three
people familiar with the matter said. The deal needs the
approval of just over 50 percent of Smithfield shareholders by a
special meeting scheduled for Sept. 24.
** Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp is
preparing to sell The Warranty Group, a provider of extended
warranty contracts, which is expected to fetch more than $1
billion, two people familiar with the matter said this week.
Onex has hired Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and
Citigroup to find a buyer for the business.
** Varde Management and Deutsche Bank have raised
108.6 million pounds ($172.7 million) from the sale of a 13.5
percent stake in British housebuilder Crest Nicholson.
The two groups said the shares were sold at 320 pence each, a
4.1 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price. Following the
placing Varde continues to hold approximately 20 percent of
Crest's issued share capital, while Deutsche Bank's stake was
reduced to around 9 percent.
** Russian oil producer Exillon Energy Plc said it
may sell the company, two months after its founder, Kazakh
businessman Maksat Arip, made an initial approach. Exillon said
it had received additional preliminary and conditional
approaches in relation to an acquisition. Arip, the company's
largest shareholder with a 30.17 percent stake, had approached
the company in late July.
** Rioglass Solar, the world's top maker of mirrors used in
solar thermal power plants, will buy some solar assets from
Germany's Siemens, one of Rioglass's co-owners said.
Rioglass Solar has signed an agreement with Siemens to acquire
its receiver technology and related manufacturing assets in the
area of concentrated solar power for an undisclosed sum, buyout
firm Vorndran Mannheims Capital said.
** Russian payment transfer company QIWI said it
had filed a request with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to float almost 8.2 million shares already owned by
its stakeholders. Internet group Mail.RU, which
co-founded QIWI in 2007, and Japan's Mitsui & Co would
reduce their stakes as a result of the float, market sources
said.
** Russian gold miner Nord Gold said it had
signed a binding letter of intent to buy a 50.01 percent
interest in certain licences of a gold deposit in French Guiana
from Columbus Gold Corp. Nord Gold said the acquired
deposit contains inferred gold resources of 4.15 million ounces.
The agreement stipulates that Nord Gold pay Columbus Gold $4.2
million in cash no later than May 21, 2014.
** Spain's state-rescued lender Bankia is in
exclusive talks with the brokerage GVC to sell its own broker
affiliate as part of its efforts to shore up capital, a source
involved in the deal said. The sale, which the source said could
be closed next week, is worth between 20 million and 40 million
euros ($26.7 million-$53.4 million), according to media reports.
** Dubai's Mashreq will allow foreigners to own up
to 20 percent of the bank's shares, it said in a bourse
statement. Foreign investors currently own only 1.9 percent of
the bank's shares, data from the Dubai Financial Market
shows. About 20 percent of Mashreq's shares are free float,
while the Al-Ghurair family holds a 70 percent stake, according
to Reuters data.
** Ukraine-focused iron pellet producer Ferrexpo
said it had acquired an $80 million stake in a Brazilian miner,
as the firm attempts to expand beyond Eastern Europe. The FTSE
250 company said it had taken a 14.4 percent stake in Ferrous
Resources, a privately-owned Brazilian producer with expansion
plans in the mineral-rich state of Minas Gerais.
** Jordan's Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it was
entering the Ethiopian market through a joint venture with
Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi's MIDROC Group. London-listed
Hikma said the joint venture, named HikmaCure, would establish
an Ethiopian operating company, build a local manufacturing
facility and begin marketing and distributing pharmaceutical
products in Ethiopia. The two groups will provide up to $22.3
million each to the joint venture, Hikma said.
** The Belgian government is considering the sale of some of
its 10.3 percent stake in French bank BNP Paribas to
bring its sovereign debt level below 100 percent of annual
economic output, two Belgian business newspapers reported.
Selling around 3 percent of BNP Paribas would be sufficient to
raise 2 billion euros to reduce the country's debt, business
dailies De Tijd and L'Echo wrote.
** AT&T Inc is planning to announce that it will
expand its Latin American reach for business customers through a
collaboration with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America
Movil. AT&T will be able to do business in 15
countries, including Argentina, Chile and Colombia, through
connections with America Movil networks, according to a
representative for AT&T. Terms of the agreement were not
disclosed. The deal will also extend AT&T's reach to Costa Rica,
Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras,
Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.
** Germany's Lanxess is considering selling three
divisions as part of an overhaul to combat weak automotive
demand. Lanxess, the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber
for tires, said its Perlon-Monofil fibers business, its
accelerators and antioxidant rubber chemicals business as well
as its nitrile butadiene rubber operations would stand better
chances with a new owner.
** London skyscraper the Heron Tower could be sold by its
lenders as its owners struggle to agree a refinancing deal
against the backdrop of a weak office lettings market, a source
familiar with the talks said. The 46-storey tower is owned by a
trust that includes developer Heron International led by
property entrepreneur Gerald Ronson, the State General Reserve
of Oman and Saudi investors.
** The U.S. Treasury has sold another block of shares in
General Motors Co, reducing its stake to 7.3 percent as
it moves toward exiting its holdings in the automaker by the end
of March.
** Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd has
agreed to sell a 75 percent stake in its China manufacturing
unit to Poly LongMa Energy (Dalian) Ltd for $28 million. Suzlon
said it would retain the remainder 25 percent in Suzlon Energy
Tianjin Ltd and operate in a joint venture with Poly LongMa.
** Real estate mogul Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Property
Trust Inc is planning to buy the management arm of
Waypoint Homes Inc to expand its single-family rental business,
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing three people with
knowledge of the deal.
** Winteam Pharmaceutical Group Ltd said on
Wednesday it had acquired the entire issued share capital of
Tongjitang Chinese Medicines Company for 2.64 billion yuan
($431.3 million).
** The Argentine government is preparing to offer $1.5
billion in cash to Spanish oil company Repsol in
compensation for the 2012 nationalization of Argentina's main
energy company, YPF, the newspaper La Nacion reported
on Wednesday.
** Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC disclosed in a regulatory
filing on Tuesday that it had acquired a 6.2 percent stake in
grocery chain Safeway Inc. Jana said it has held talks
with Safeway management about reviewing strategic alternatives
for the Pleasanton, California-based company and that its shares
are undervalued.