Sept 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker that specializes in treating rare diseases, will be acquired by Roche Holding AG for $15 billion, reported DealReporter. Swiss drugmaker Roche may have to pay $95 to $105 a share for Novato, California-based BioMarin, according to the report. A $95 a share bid would value the company at about $13.5 billion.

** A U.S. court has halted the closing of Vivendi's $8.2 billion deal to sell most of its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc back to the U.S. video games publisher, delaying its completion. Vivendi said in July it had agreed to sell most of its stake in the publisher of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" video game franchise, paving the way for a broader split of the French conglomerate's media and telecoms assets.

** AMCI Investments Pty Ltd has no plan to sell its 25.5 percent interest in Australia's West Pilbara Iron Ore project partnership, AMCI co-founder Hans Mende said. The project's majority owner Aquila Resources had said this month it was uncertain if AMCI remained committed to its stake. The project also includes South Korean steel giant POSCO .

** Poland's state-owned power group Energa will likely go public in November, making it one of this year's largest initial public offer on the Warsaw bourse, Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski said. It could raise up to 2 billion zlotys ($631.2 million) from the IPO based on analysts' assessments of the sector.

** Belgium's Ackermans & Van Haaren will acquire a majority stake in construction group CFE by buying shares from France's Vinci, the groups said on Thursday.

** State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland is selling shares worth about 630 million pounds ($1 billion) in insurer Direct Line Group, putting it on course to shed all of its holding well before a regulatory deadline to do so.

** Gentiva Health Services Inc will buy the home health, hospice and community care businesses of privately held Harden Healthcare Services for about $409 million to expand its patient base in the face of continued Medicare reimbursement cuts.

** India's Tata Group and Singapore Airlines plan to form a full-service airline based in New Delhi. The two will initially invest a combined $100 million to start the carrier, with Tata Sons owning 51 percent and Singapore Airlines, Asia's second-biggest carrier by market capitalisation, the rest.

** The Turkish government does not plan at present to sell a further stake in state-run Turkish Airlines, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said. The government controls 49 percent of Turkish Airlines, Europe's fourth-biggest carrier, and has in past years said it would consider holding an additional public offering.

** JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp may look at buying stakes in fresh projects as Japan's top smelter aims to cut its dependency on major miners for ore, a senior executive said. Japanese copper smelters are stepping up acquisitions of upstream metal assets to hedge against any increase in ore prices as their profit margins on smelting declines.

** Belgian insurance group Ageas SA said on Wednesday that it would principally use cash to invest in acquisitions or to return to shareholders, with returns to debt holders no longer a priority. The company said its acquisition strategy would give priority to existing markets and non-life businesses. Its current focus is on Belgium, Britain and certain Asian markets.

** Mall owner General Growth Properties Inc will buy retailer JC Penney Co Inc's office building at 200 Lafayette St., New York City, from Jared Kushner Group for about $150 million in cash, the New York Post reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

** Italian airport operator Save said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 50 percent of its food services unit Airest to Lagardere Services as part of a partnership deal to develop its brands globally. Save, which operates the Venice airport, said in a statement that the binding agreement was based on an enterprise value for Airest of 110 million euros ($149 million).

** Drugmaker Retrophin Inc on Wednesday said it offered to buy the rest of Transcept Pharmaceuticals Inc shares it does not already own for $4 per share, valuing Transcept at about $75 million. Retrophin's offer represents an 11 percent premium to Transcept's closing share price of $3.59 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

** British aero engine maker Rolls-Royce and United Technologies Corp have abandoned plans to form a partnership to develop engines for mid-size aircraft, the two firms said on Thursday.

** Agilent Technologies Inc will spin off its slowing electronic measurement business into a public company by the end of next year to focus on its fast-growing healthcare business.

** NewStar Financial Inc, a commercial finance company backed by private-equity firms Corsair Capital LLC and Capital Z Partners Management LLC, is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Boston-based NewStar Financial, which provides debt financing solutions to middle-market businesses and commercial real estate borrowers, is working with Credit Suisse Group AG to solicit offers, Bloomberg said, citing a source.

** Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Wednesday it plans to sell control of its VLI SA general rail- and port-cargo unit to Canadian, Japanese and Brazilian investors in a transaction expected to be worth about 4 billion reais ($1.79 billion). Under the plan, Tokyo-based trading company Mitsui Co , will pay 1.51 billion reais for 20 percent of VLI and Brazil's FGTS worker compensation and retirement fund will pay 1.2 billion reais for 15.9 percent.

** Norwegian children's furniture maker Stokke and its advisor Goldman Sachs will launch a sale of the firm within the next few weeks which could value it at around 350 to 400 million euros ($467-534 million), three people familiar with the matter said.