Oct 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Japanese tech and telecoms group SoftBank Corp is paying 150 billion yen ($1.53 billion) for a 51 percent stake in Finnish mobile game maker Supercell, valuing the small maker of hit games "Clash of Clans" and "Hay Day" at $3 billion.

SoftBank is also in talks to buy a stake in U.S. wireless device distributor Brightstar Corp that media reported could be worth more than $1 billion and boost its bargaining power with hardware suppliers.

** Advance Auto Parts Inc, which sells products such as batteries, air fresheners and engine parts, will buy General Parts International Inc for just over $2 billion, creating the largest North American retailer of auto parts, as strong new car sales hit demand for repair and replacement.

** General Electric's flotation of its GE Money Bank is expected to value the Swiss consumer finance business at up to 1.53 billion Swiss francs ($1.67 billion), in a further step in the U.S. firm's retreat from the finance sector.

GE Money Bank expects to raise up to 1.05 billion Swiss francs from the share sale, in what will be Switzerland's first flotation in a year. GE Capital, a subsidiary of General Electric, plans to sell up to 18 million shares, or 60 percent of Zurich-based Money Bank.

** Engineering company IMI Plc said it would sell its beverage dispense and merchandising businesses for 690 million pounds ($1.10 billion) to the Berkshire Hathaway-owned Marmon Group, in a bid to focus on the lucrative industrial end-markets of its core fluid power and severe service units.

** Swiss Re has agreed to invest as much as $425 million in Hong Kong business man Richard Li's insurance venture, FWD Group, the Swiss reinsurer said in a statement.

** Bellatrix Exploration Ltd, a small Canadian oil and gas explorer, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy rival Angle Energy Inc for cash and shares worth C$315 million ($304 million) and formed a joint venture with a South Korean private equity firm to develop oil properties in Alberta.

** Rosneft could be interested in Belarus' state stake in Mozyr oil refinery, a profitable duty-free destination for the Russian companies, Interfax news agency quoted Rosneft's head Igor Sechin.

** Dutch cable firm Ziggo said it received a takeover offer from U.S. cable group Liberty Global, but that it considered the offer inadequate. It did not disclose how much Liberty Global, controlled by U.S. tycoon John Malone, had offered to pay for the rest of the company. Liberty already holds 28.5 percent of Ziggo.

** Numericable founder Patrick Drahi confirmed his investment company, Altice, would raise its stake in the French cable operator to around 30 percent through its planned initial public offering. Numericable, which offers packages of pay-TV, Internet and fixed-line calls, plans to list 20 to 40 percent of its capital in an IPO that could value the company at around 5 billion euros ($6.75 billion).

** Czech investment group PPF is in talks with Telefonica on the possibility of buying the Spanish telecoms firm's Czech operations, it said.

** Slovenia has sold a majority stake in industrial coatings producer Helios to Austrian rival Ring International Holding, sources close to the government and the buyer said. According to earlier local media reports, Ring will pay 145 million euros ($196 million) or 520 euros ($700)per share for 73 percent of Helios

** America Movil, the phone company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said it would not go ahead with a plan to boost its stake in KPN after the Dutch telecom's foundation blocked the Mexican company's bid. America Movil had accumulated nearly 30 percent of KPN's stock and said it planned to invest heavily in KPN if it was able to control the company.

($1 = 1.04 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 98.6 Japanese yen) ($1 = 0.63 British pounds) ($1 = 0.74 euros) ($1 = 0.9160 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Sampad Patnaik)