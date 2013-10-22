(Adds Nokia, BHP Billiton, Ferrovial, EI Towers, Eni SPA, Ferrovial SA)

Oct 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has slashed its stake in Britain's Tesco by 300 million pounds ($485 million), weeks after the world's No. 3 retailer posted disappointing half-year results.

** Reckitt Benckiser may sell its pharmaceuticals unit, which has been suffering from declining sales of its main heroin addiction drug, to focus on growing consumer health and household cleaning products businesses. Bank of America Merrill Lynch has valued the business at about 2 billion pounds ($3.20 billion).

** Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb has taken a position in Nokia, saying the Finnish communications and technology company is currently inexpensive and is poised to return a lot of cash to investors.

** Paradise Group, one of South Korea's largest casino operators, and Japanese gaming company Sega Sammy plan to invest $1.7 billion to build a luxury resort to tap a surge in Chinese gamblers flocking to the country.

** BHP Billiton Plc plans to sell roughly half its oil and gas acreage in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, an area revived by the shale boom, to focus on its most lucrative assets there.

** Newfield Exploration Co said it would sell its interests in Malaysia for $898 million as part of its plan to concentrate on its assets in the United States.

** The owners of broadcasting masts operator TDF SAS are reviewing two bids for the group's French unit that fell short of their 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) expectations, said several sources involved with the process.

** Brazilian state-run energy company Petrobras joined forces with European oil majors and Chinese rivals on Monday to buy the country's biggest-ever oil field with a lone bid at the minimum price, a worse-than-expected outcome for a sale designed to launch Brazil as a petroleum power. The consortium will be led by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, and include France's Total SA and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

** A Massachusetts judge has temporarily blocked the sale of The Boston Globe and Telegram & Gazette to Boston Red Sox owner John Henry because it could complicate a pending class action lawsuit, according to court documents.

The New York Times Co had been due to seal the reported $70 million deal for the papers and related businesses with Henry on Friday, nearly three months after it was first announced.

** Spain's Ferrovial SA has sold part of its stake in Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) to a British pensions group as part of a 392 million pound ($636 million) deal.

** U.S. software billionaire Bill Gates has bought 6 percent of Spanish construction company FCC for 113.5 million euros ($155 million), the company said in a statement on Monday.

** Serbia's finance ministry said on Tuesday it plans to transfer assets of Privredna Banka Beograd to state-owned Postanska Stedionica, the second such takeover this year.

** Canada's Methanex Corp agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in Egyptian methanol producer EMethanex to one of its joint venture partners Arab Petroleum Investments Corp (APICORP) for $110 million, APICORP said.

** Austrian insurance group Uniqa has agreed to buy insurance companies in Croatia and Serbia from Switzerland's Baloise for 75 million euros ($103 million), it said. The acquisition of the Basler companies will boost Uniqa's market position, particularly in Croatia, the company said.

** Italy's Eni SPA is talking with German utility EnBW over the future of their gas grid joint venture in Germany, the company said, as speculation rises the oil and gas group could sell its stake.

** Poland's No. 1 telecoms group TPSA received three offers in the tender for its Web arm and Poland's No. 2 Internet portal Wp.pl, TPSA's chief financial officer said. The market values the portal at around 300 million zlotys ($98.3 million).

** Private equity firm Actis said it invested $48 million in Indian pharmaceuticals company Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd for a significant stake.

** EI Towers SPA investor Alessandro Falciai launched a sale of a 7.53 percent stake in the Italian broadcasting tower operator through holding company Millennium Partecipazioni, Millenium said in a statement on Tuesday.

** Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has taken a 7.5 percent stake in oil producer QEP Resources Inc, according to regulatory paperwork filed on Monday. Jana, which is now QEP's largest shareholder, first invested in the Denver-based company last year.

** New Zealand telecommunications company Telecom Corp Ltd confirmed it was looking at the sale of its Australian unit AAPT.

** Russian tycoon Vladimir Evtushenkov, the owner of Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , is interested in a stake in Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner by output, he told reporters.

** India's Tata Power Co may sell some investments and raise equity to help reduce debt, a top executive said, as expensive imported coal, below-cost power tariffs and a weak rupee weigh on the company's earnings.

($1 = 0.73 euros) ($1 = 0.62 British pounds) ($1 = 3.05 Polish zlotys) (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Avik Das in Bangalore)