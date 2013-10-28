Oct 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** G4S said it rejected a 1.55 billion pound ($2.5 billion) offer for its cash solutions business from British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners, saying the bid undervalued the unit. The company, the world's largest security services firm, said the nature and timing of the non-binding offer, which was made by the group on Oct. 22, was "highly opportunistic".

** German business software group SAP is not interested in bidding for troubled smartphone maker Blackberry , its chief financial officer told a German magazine. "Blackberry doesn't fit with our strategy," Werner Brandt told Euro am Sonntag in an interview.

** Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa expects to raise $1.3 billion in a share sale, a figure at the bottom of a previously announced range, in a government privatization drive that has been hit by delays and weak investor sentiment. Market sources said U.S. investors, including asset management group Lazard, were the biggest buyers of the shares, purchasing up to 60 percent of the 14 percent stake in Alrosa.

** Mosaic Co said it would buy the phosphate business of fellow U.S. fertilizer company CF Industries Holdings Inc for $1.2 billion in cash, in a deal that bolsters each company's core business.

** AMC Networks Inc said it would buy Chellomedia, the international content unit of John Malone's Liberty Global Plc, for about $1.04 billion, giving it greater control over the global distribution of its programs.

** Vivendi reached an agreement to buy out partner Lagardere's 20 percent stake in pay-television operator Canal+ France for 1 billion euros, according to Le Monde and Les Echos newspapers.

** NTT Communications Corp plans to buy two U.S. cloud computing firms for up to 100 billion yen ($1 billion) combined, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The unlisted long-distance and overseas calling unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp will buy Virtela Technology Services Inc, allowing it to offer data services globally without licensing cables and lines in individual markets.

** China's Dongfeng Motor Group is still weighing the benefits of investing in loss-making PSA Peugeot Citroen , a top Dongfeng executive said, hinting that a deal with the French carmaker could take a long time.

** Two U.S. law firms are in advanced merger discussions to create one of the 10 largest in the country, according to the firms' chairmen. San Francisco-based Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe is expected to sign a letter of intent next week to join with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions said.

** Consol Energy Inc said it will sell five West Virginia coal mines to privately held Murray Energy Corp amid regulatory uncertainty and as it focuses more on growing its natural gas operations. The company is selling the mines for $850 million cash, as well as $184 million in future royalty payments for coal reserves.

** French power group EDF and water and waste group Veolia Environnement are poised to finalize a deal on the asset sharing of their Dalkia energy services venture, French investment newsletter Agefi said on Sunday. Veolia will keep Dalkia's foreign affiliates, while EDF would take over the French division, Agefi said, citing sources. Le Figaro daily said the deal would involve Veolia paying EDF 550 million euros ($759 million).

** Asian private equity firm MBK Partners has put Techpack Solutions Co Ltd on the auction block, people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could fetch up to 600 billion won ($565 million) for the South Korean bottler.

** Singapore conglomerate Straits Trading Company Ltd is buying just over a fifth of real estate fund manager ARA Asset Management Ltd in a S$294.4 million ($238 million) deal it said would boost its property business.

** Brazilian company Eneva SA agreed on an option to buy up to 66.7 percent of natural gas producer OGX Maranhão from the firm's creditor banks should parent company OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações fail to honor its debts, according to securities filings on Monday.

** Germany's ThyssenKrupp could seek a partner to set up steel processing in Brazil if it fails to sell its steel mill in the Latin American country, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported, citing sources. ThyssenKrupp has been trying for more than a year to offload its Steel Americas business, comprising the steel slab-producing mill in Brazil and a rolling mill in Alabama.

** Drug maker Dendreon Corp is looking for a suitor after sales for its lead product, prostate cancer drug Provenge, were weaker than expected, according to a Bloomberg report. The Seattle-based company is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co to help it find a buyer, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

** French nuclear group Areva said on Saturday that it had signed an agreement to develop uranium mines in Mongolia in which Japan's Mitsubishi Corp will also take a stake. No financial details were provided of the deal, which will allow Areva, the world's second-largest uranium producer, to diversify its uranium supply.

** British defence contractor BAE Systems has signed a three-year deal with Japan Airlines to provide maintenance support for the carrier's commercial aircraft fleet, the company said.

** China's Suning Commerce Group and Hony Capital, an affiliate of Lenovo Group, will invest $420 million in PPTV, a Chinese online TV services provider, Suning said on its official Weibo account.

** Croatia invited investors to express interest in buying 49 percent of troubled national flag carrier Croatia Airlines (CA), continuing a drive to sell state assets to help reduce the growing public debt.

** Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is considering selling a minority stake in its Meliadine gold project in the Canadian sub Arctic, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

** Russian mineral fertiliser producer Acron wants to increase its stake in Polish rival Grupa Azoty to just over 20 percent from 15.3 percent if the share price falls to an attractive level, Acron's chairman said on Monday.

** The private equity arm of Dubai Holding, which is owned by the emirate's ruler, is planning to sell its minority stake in a luxury retailer backed by Swatch, four banking and industry sources aware of the matter said.