Oct 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Vivendi has reached an agreement to buy out
partner Lagardere's 20 percent stake in pay-television
operator Canal+ France for 1.02 billion euros ($1.41 billion),
the companies said on Monday.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in
struggling Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy Inc to
6.96 percent on Monday, according to a U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filing.
** Thailand's top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl (PTTEP) is eyeing stakes in Hess Corp's
assets in Thailand and Indonesia. PTTEP may need to
spend as much as $3.9 billion to acquire the interests of Hess
in the two countries, according to one analyst's estimate.
** Poland's biggest power producer PGE is
interested in buying a stake in smaller state-controlled rival
Energa which is set for an initial public offering this year
after failing to buy it three years ago, a local daily reported.
** China National Petroleum Corp is close to a
deal to buy Petróleo Brasileiro's assets in Peru for
more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing three people
with knowledge of the matter.
** Holding company Israel Corp is looking to sell
its 21.4 percent stake in Edegel, Peru's largest power
generator, for about $500 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist
reported.
** Etisalat Nigeria, a unit of the Gulf's top telecom
operator Etisalat, is looking to offload its
transmitter towers in a deal that could raise about $400
million, banking and industry sources familiar with the matter
said.
** Sears Holdings Corp is considering separating
its Lands' End clothing and Sears Auto Center businesses into
independently managed operations as part of its turnaround plan,
after another quarter of declining same-store sales.
** Poland's No.2 oil refiner Grupa Lotos may sell
part or all of its rail freight unit Lotos Kolej in 2014, Lotos
Chief Executive Officer Pawel Olechnowicz said.
** Activist investor Starboard Value LP asked TriQuint
Semiconductor Inc to consider selling or restructuring
its mobile power amplifier business, which it says is dragging
down the radio frequency chipmaker's share price.
** Direct-selling company CVSL Inc has offered to
buy Blyth Inc for about $268 million, Bloomberg
reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
** Kirin Holdings Co Ltd bought a 10 percent stake
in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd
(WCB), in a move that could block a takeover of the
Australian dairy company by Canada's Saputo Inc.