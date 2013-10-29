Oct 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Vivendi has reached an agreement to buy out partner Lagardere's 20 percent stake in pay-television operator Canal+ France for 1.02 billion euros ($1.41 billion), the companies said on Monday.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in struggling Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy Inc to 6.96 percent on Monday, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

** Thailand's top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) is eyeing stakes in Hess Corp's assets in Thailand and Indonesia. PTTEP may need to spend as much as $3.9 billion to acquire the interests of Hess in the two countries, according to one analyst's estimate.

** Poland's biggest power producer PGE is interested in buying a stake in smaller state-controlled rival Energa which is set for an initial public offering this year after failing to buy it three years ago, a local daily reported.

** China National Petroleum Corp is close to a deal to buy Petróleo Brasileiro's assets in Peru for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

** Holding company Israel Corp is looking to sell its 21.4 percent stake in Edegel, Peru's largest power generator, for about $500 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported.

** Etisalat Nigeria, a unit of the Gulf's top telecom operator Etisalat, is looking to offload its transmitter towers in a deal that could raise about $400 million, banking and industry sources familiar with the matter said.

** Sears Holdings Corp is considering separating its Lands' End clothing and Sears Auto Center businesses into independently managed operations as part of its turnaround plan, after another quarter of declining same-store sales.

** Poland's No.2 oil refiner Grupa Lotos may sell part or all of its rail freight unit Lotos Kolej in 2014, Lotos Chief Executive Officer Pawel Olechnowicz said.

** Activist investor Starboard Value LP asked TriQuint Semiconductor Inc to consider selling or restructuring its mobile power amplifier business, which it says is dragging down the radio frequency chipmaker's share price.

** Direct-selling company CVSL Inc has offered to buy Blyth Inc for about $268 million, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

** Kirin Holdings Co Ltd bought a 10 percent stake in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd (WCB), in a move that could block a takeover of the Australian dairy company by Canada's Saputo Inc.