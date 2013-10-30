Oct 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Ukraine said it will sign a $10 billion shale gas
production-sharing agreement with U.S. energy major Chevron
next week - its second such deal this year.
** Sarissa Capital Management LP, a hedge fund run by
investor Carl Icahn's former healthcare lieutenant, has taken a
6.22 percent stake in the wounded biotechnology company Ariad
Pharmaceuticals Inc.
** France's BNP Paribas placed the highest bid for
Bank BGZ, the Polish subsidiary of Dutch lender
Rabobank, with the sale possibly being concluded this
year, daily Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed sources as saying.
According to the daily, BNP had bid 1 billion euros ($1.4
billion) for Rabobank's 98 percent stake in Poland's No.11 bank.
** Chipmaker Intel Corp is having second thoughts
about getting into the television business and is in talks with
Verizon Communications Inc to take over its Internet TV
initiative, a source familiar with the matter said.
** Accounting and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers
said it struck a deal to buy corporate consulting firm
Booz & Co, the latest in a string of mergers by global audit
firms aimed at bulking up their fast-growing advisory
businesses.
** Mexico's competition authority said it rejected an appeal
by U.S. paint maker Sherwin Williams over its blocked
bid to acquire Mexican paint company Consorcio Comex for $2.34
billion.
** Russian firm Rosneft, the world's largest
listed oil company by output, has asked President Vladimir Putin
to sell the state's 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Commercial
Sea Port (NCSP) to it, a letter obtained by Reuters
showed. The state plans to sell its 20 percent stake in NCSP by
the end of this year as a part of a wider privatization drive.
** China Construction Bank Corp is in advanced
talks to buy Brazil's Banco Industrial e Comercial SA
, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, as
China's No. 2 lender swoops in on a mid-sized lender battered
down by bad debt. China Construction Bank, through the purchase,
would gain direct access to Chinese companies buying into South
America's natural resources. BicBanco, as the Sao Paulo-based
mid-sized lender is known, has a market value of 1.7 billion
reais ($778 million).
** Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium BCP
placed its 4.64 percent stake in Greece's Piraeus, to
comply with conditions on financial aid from international
lenders, at an 8.5 percent discount. The accelerated placement,
aimed at institutional investors, was launched on
Tuesday.
** Kleinwort Benson owner RHJ International faced
a new regulatory delay in its attempts to buy Deutsche Bank's
BHF-Bank, stalling a process which has already lasted
two years. The hold up in a deal valued at 354 million euros
($487 million) in its latest shape came after German regulator
Bafin said a modified offer would have to be re-submitted
afresh.
** CCX Carvao da Colombia SA, the coal mining
company controlled by Brazilian former billionaire Eike Batista,
reached a preliminary agreement on Tuesday to sell some $450
million worth of Colombian mining assets to Turkish group
Yildirim.
** A potential deal for CVC Capital Partners to buy
a majority stake in a Chinese restaurant chain highlights a
growing willingness by smaller China firms to cede control to
foreign private equity amid unfavorable IPO
prospects.
** Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant said
it planned to sell its leather services business to Dutch
chemicals firm Stahl, majority owned by France's Wendel Group
. Clariant would receive 23 percent of Stahl shares and
a cash payment of around 85 million Swiss francs ($95 million)
in exchange for the business, the Swiss firm said.
** Mining conglomerate Vedanta Resources Plc won the
backing of its shareholders to offer up to $3.48 billion to buy
the Indian government's minority stakes in two of its
subsidiaries.
** Canadian patent licensing company Wi-Lan Inc
said it was exploring strategic options, including
selling itself.
** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
bought a 5.1-percent stake in the Polish rail freight company
PKO Cargo during its initial public offer, the head of Poland's
railways PKP said.
** Turkish state power generator EUAS will hold a stake of
around 35 percent in a planned nuclear power plant to be built
by a Japanese-French consortium in the Black Sea coastal city of
Sinop, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said.
** Russia's train monopoly RZD is prepared to
invest at least 100 million euros ($137.71 million) in Trainose,
the Greek rail operator slated for privatisation, RZD chief
Vladimir Yakunin said.
** National Vision Inc is exploring a sale that could value
the fourth largest retailer of eyeglasses and contact lenses in
the United States at around $1 billion, three people familiar
with the matter said this week.
** Canada's Industry Minister James Moore confirmed that the
government has rejected a second attempt by wireless telecom
company Mobilicity to transfer its spectrum licenses to Telus
Corp.