Oct 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1445 GMT on Thursday:
** US Airways Group and American Airlines are
considering giving up take-off and landing slots at Washington's
Ronald Reagan National Airport to win regulator approval of
their $11 billion merger, two people familiar with the matter
said. The airlines are hoping to reach a settlement with the
U.S. Justice Department before the trial, due to begin Nov. 25,
paving the way for a deal that would create the world's largest
air carrier, the sources said.
** Russian energy companies Novatek and Gazprom
Neft are ready to raise their offer to $4.9 billion
and fight Rosneft for gas assets owned by Italy's Eni
and Enel, Kommersant newspaper reported.
Competition for SeverEnergia, which has assets in northern
Russia's Yamal-Nenets region, increased last month when
state-owned Rosneft, the world's largest oil company by output,
signed a deal to acquire Enel's stake in the gas producer for
$1.8 billion.
** Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's most
prolific investors, is building a $1 billion holding in Bank of
America, seeking to benefit from the U.S. economic
recovery, the Financial Times reported, citing sources close to
the plans. Qatar Holding, the investment arm of Qatar Investment
Authority, began buying BofA shares about two years ago, the
newspaper said on its website, citing a person close to the
fund.
** Shareholders in property group GSW have
approved an all-stock takeover bid by rival Deutsche Wohnen
, clearing the way for the creation of Germany's no. 2
real estate company. Deutsche Wohnen said the number of GSW
investors who voted in favor of the bid, worth 1.8 billion euros
at the time of the Aug. 20 offer, had exceeded the required 75
percent.
** Zurich Insurance is in advanced talks to buy
Australian Wesfarmers' A$2 billion ($1.90
billion)insurance business, the Australian Financial Review
reported, citing sources.
** Food packaging company Crown Holdings Inc said it
would buy Spanish food-can maker Mivisa Envases for 1.20 billion
euros ($1.65 billion) to expand its offerings for Spain's
agriculture industry.
** New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group
is building up a 10 percent stake in Bega Cheese Ltd
, two people close to the transactions told Reuters, a
move seen linked to an international battle for Warrnambool
Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd (WCB).
Fonterra has tasked Goldman Sachs with offering Bega
shareholders A$4.95 ($4.70) per share, a 12 percent premium to
the stock's close at A$4.41 on Thursday, one of the sources
said.
** Australia's Nine Entertainment Co Pty Ltd is
seeking to raise as much as $570 million in an initial public
offering, a person familiar with the process said, a move that
will help the troubled TV network pay down debt.
** Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holdings said it agreed
to buy Tokyo-based local lender Tokyo Star Bank from the current
shareholders including U.S. investment fund Lone Star for 52
billion yen ($530 million), becoming the first foreign bank to
acquire a Japanese lender.
** NTT Data Corp will buy Spanish information
technology group Everis Spain SLU for about 50 billion yen ($509
million) as it tries to expand in Latin America, the Nikkei
reported, quoting company sources.
** Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd has entered
into an agreement with a spin-out company of the University of
Cambridge to produce carbon-based nanomaterials with potential
use in electronic devices.
** Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles
said on Wednesday that it planned a stock market listing before
the end of the year.
** Brazilian investment firm Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and
Germany's E.ON SE joined to buy control of OGX
Petróleo e Gás Participações SA's gas unit for 250 million reais
($115 million), helping the beleaguered oil company raise funds
after seeking court protection from creditors.
** Saudi Telecom Co (STC) agreed to take full
ownership of push-to-talk communications firm Bravo in a deal
that will see Bravo's current owner Wataniya also pay
STC $65 million to settle outstanding dues.
** Two founders of bwin.party digital entertainment
, who are divorcing, have agreed to sell their stakes in
the online gaming group if it is successful in winning a licence
in New Jersey, the third U.S. state to allow online gambling.
** Malaysian state power firm Tenaga Nasional Bhd
has scrapped its bid for the retail arm of Ireland's Bord Gais
Eireann, the Southeast Asian firm's chief financial
officer said.