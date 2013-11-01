(Adds Tim Warner Cable, Mitsui, Office Depot, Outokumpu,
Ennis-Flint)
Nov 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Inc, owned by private
equity firm Blackstone Group LP, is aiming to launch its
initial public offering in the week of Dec. 2, two people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
** Charter Communications Inc is weighing a bid for
Time Warner Cable Inc before the end of the year, hoping
to persuade the larger cable operator to sell after rejecting an
earlier overture, people familiar with the matter said.
** U.S. mobile operator AT&T is exploring strategies
for a potential takeover of British telecoms firm Vodafone Group
, according to a media report.
** French food group Danone will co-finance the
construction of new dairy farms in Russia, partnering local firm
Damate, with the aim of securing long-term milk supplies in the
fast-growing market, the companies said. It did not provide the
size of the planned investments.
** China's largest instant noodle maker, Tingyi Holding
Corp, plans to form a joint venture with Wakodo, a
unit of Japan's beer maker Asahi, to sell infant milk formula
and baby products on the Chinese market.
** Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom
may cede control of its mobile assets to bank VTB
and banker Yuri Kovalchuk in a deal that will merge
its wireless business with Tele2 Russia, Vedomosti reported.
** Brazilian mid-sized lender Banco Industrial e Comercial
SA said on Thursday that it would sell 72 percent of
its capital to China Construction Bank for 1.62 billion reais
($725 million), which could lead to a delisting of the Brazilian
bank.
** Benchmark, the firm behind companies ranging from eBay
to Twitter, is raising a new venture fund, according to
a person familiar with the situation. The fund will be about the
same size as Benchmark's previous fund, a $425 million vehicle
that closed in January 2011, the person said.
** Chemicals maker Mexichem on Thursday announced a joint
venture with U.S. Occidental Chemical Corp, known as Oxychem, to
build a $1.5 billion ethylene plant in the United States.
** Glencore Xstrata agreed to sell its majority
stake in an undeveloped copper mine in Papua New Guinea for $125
million to Australia-based PanAust Ltd, after more
ambitious plans for the project were scaled back.
** Ashmore Group Plc is engaged in discussions to
offload its majority stake in a Saudi waste management firm, two
sources aware of the plan said, with a sale likely seen raising
about $250 million-$350 million for the fund manager.
** New Zealand's Fonterra has acquired a 6 percent
shareholding in Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd for A$46
million ($44 million), the world's largest dairy exporter said.
** China's Central Huijin Investment Co, the government's
main holding firm for state-owned financial companies, is
considering merging some of the major Chinese brokerages in
which it has controlling stakes directly or indirectly, the
official Securities Times said. Central Huijin plans to merge
Hong Kong-listed China Galaxy Securities Co with China
Investment Securities, the newspaper cited unidentified sources
close to Central Huijin as saying.
** Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co Ltd
acquired a 20.6 percent interest in the 561-megawatt Astoria I
natural gas-fired power plant in New York City from the North
American unit of French power company GDF Suez SA.
** A deal to combine No. 2 U.S. office supply retailer
Office Depot Inc with smaller rival OfficeMax Inc
has won approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission,
the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.
** Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu
reported bigger than expected losses on Friday and said it will
have to sell its Terni plant in Italy after failing to persuade
European regulators otherwise.
** Ennis-Flint, a supplier of road paint used to make
double-yellow stripes along the middle of roads, has recently
been on the block in a deal that could exceed $575 million in
enterprise value, according to two sources familiar with the
auction.
($1 = 1.06 Australian dollars)
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)