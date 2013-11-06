Nov 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Germany's Siemens agreed to sell the bulk of
its water technologies business to private equity group AEA
Investors for 640 million euros ($862 million).
** Propane gas supplier NGL Energy Partners LP said
it would buy Gavilon LLC, a pipeline company partly owned by
funds managed by Soros Fund Management, for $890 million to
expand its terminal business.
** Penn West Petroleum Ltd said it aimed to sell
non-core assets worth $1.5 billion to $2 billion before 2015 as
a part of a plan to focus on fewer fields centered on the
Cardium field in Alberta.
** Germany's SolarWorld is close to taking over
one of Bosch's solar panel plants, two people familiar
with the matter told Reuters, as the car parts supplier seeks to
cut its losses in the solar sector. SolarWorld and Bosch are in
talks about the latter's photovoltaics plant in Arnstadt in
Germany and a deal could be announced as early as this week, the
sources said.
** Office Depot Inc, the no. 2 U.S. office retailer,
on Tuesday closed its deal to buy smaller rival OfficeMax Inc
and named the two company's existing chief executives as
co-CEOs of the combined company.
** Blackstone Group LP and KKR & Co LP are
among the buyout firms vying for Brickman Group Holdings Inc,
the largest U.S. commercial landscaping company up for sale for
around $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Malaysian builder Gamuda Holdings has offered
to buy out fellow shareholders in highway toll operator Kesas
Holdings for 875 million ringgit ($276 million). Gamuda, which
owns 30 percent of Kesas, said in a statement released to the
Kuala Lumpur stock exchange late on Monday that it wants to pay
cash to buy out three other investors in an offer that expires
Nov. 18.
** Africa's top bullion producer, AngloGold Ashanti,
is "trying to close a sale" for its small Navachab
operation in Namibia and is cutting 430 jobs at its troubled
Obuasi mine in Ghana, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
** BlackBerry Ltd's decision to accept a $1 billion
cash injection from a group of investors led by Canadian
financier Prem Watsa shocked other potential bidders for the
smartphone maker and has left some investors crying foul. Qatar
Holding LLC is among a handful of investors that have put money
into BlackBerry's $1 billion convertible debt offering, a source
familiar with the financing plan said on
Wednesday.
** Swiss fund-of-hedge-funds manager Gottex will
form a joint venture with China's VStone Asset Management, to
further its aim to invest in Asia and raise capital from the
region.
** Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc said
on Wednesday it will buy out its majority-owned data center
technology start-up Insieme for a maximum cost of $863 million
as it looks to protect its core business from new competition.
** SunEdison Inc broke even in the third quarter
after posting two straight quarterly losses and said it could
spin off some solar power plants next year into a new publicly
listed company. The company is focusing on its higher margin
business of developing solar farms and already has plans to spin
off its semiconductor business in a $250-million initial public
offering in the first quarter of 2014.
** Hedge fund Elliott International has built up a stake of
almost 12 percent in German drugs distributor Celesio
, currently the subject of an $8.3 billion takeover
bid by U.S. rival McKesson.
** British credit data provider Experian said it
would buy U.S. healthcare data firm Passport Health
Communications for $850 million, continuing its drive to expand
internationally and invest in new products.
** PineBridge Investments, a New York-based money manager,
has acquired a campus operated by Dubai-based schools operator
GEMS Education, it said on Wednesday, signaling investor
interest in the Gulf's fast-growing education sector. Under the
terms of the sale-leaseback agreement, GEMS Education will lease
a school campus for a term of over 20 years, PineBridge said in
a statement, without disclosing the value of the transaction or
the name of the specific property.
** Talisman Energy Inc said on Wednesday that it
will look for a partner to help develop its properties in the
emerging Duvernay shale field in Alberta as it reconsiders plans
to sell its holdings in the northern portion of the field.