(Adds Occidental, US Foods, St James's Place, Lazada,
Mobilicity, Probi, Time Warner, GDF Suez, Stemcor, Harmont &
Blaine)
Dec 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Britain is set to shelve plans to outsource its 159
billion pound ($260 billion) military equipment buying program
to a private firm, a defense ministry source said, after one of
the two consortia left in the running pulled out.
** Three state-owned Gulf firms are considering a joint bid
for a minority stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp's
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) unit, a deal that could be
worth between $8 billion and $10 billion, three banking sources
said.
** Essex Property Trust Inc, a manager of
residential properties on the U.S. West Coast, offered to buy
BRE Properties Inc for about $4.48 billion in stock and
cash.
** Sysco Corp will buy US Foods Inc for about $3.5
billion from its private equity owners in a deal that will
combine the top two U.S. food distributors and create a company
commanding at least a quarter of the $235 billion North American
market.
** KKR & Co LP and Bain Capital are among suitors
that have placed initial bids for Tyco International Inc's
South Korean security systems unit, a business valued at
about $1.6 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
** India's foreign investment regulator deferred a decision
on Vodafone Group Plc's proposal to take full ownership
of its Indian unit in a $1.6 billion deal, two government
officials said.
** Lloyds Banking Group said it would bolster its
capital by selling its remaining 21 percent stake in wealth
manager St James's Place, worth about 700 million pounds
($1.15 billion).
** Kazakhmys is selling its stake in Kazakhstan's
largest power station for $1.3 billion, the copper miner said on
Monday, boosting its finances as it also told investors that its
Bozshakol mine would cost almost a fifth more than planned.
** Tesco Plc, the world's third-biggest retailer,
has bought a small stake in Lazada, the Southeast Asian online
retail company said.
** Post Holdings Inc said it would buy private
label peanut butter maker Golden Boy Foods Ltd and protein bar
maker Dymatize Enterprises LLC for about $680 million to build
up its nutritional and private-label foods.
** Dairy products producer WhiteWave Foods Co said
it would buy organic food brand Earthbound Farm from investors
including private equity firm Kainos Capital for about $600
million to expand its offerings of organic products.
** President Vladimir Putin tightened his control over
Russia's media on Monday by dissolving the main state news
agency and replacing it with an organization that is to promote
Moscow's image abroad.
** Austrian conservatives are pushing to sell more
state-owned shares in big companies such as OMV,
Telekom Austria or Austrian Post as
coalition talks heat up with the Social Democrats.
** Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said it had
sold its entire stake in renewable packaging company
BillerudKorsnas for 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($567 million).
** British engineer Kentz said it had agreed to
acquire U.S.-based Valerus Field Solutions for $435 million in
cash, to expand its engineering capability and presence in Latin
America.
** Nokia has offered to pay 270 million euros
($369 million) to Indian authorities to unfreeze assets in a tax
dispute, according to sources familiar with the matter.
** Alibaba Group will invest HK$2.82 billion
($361 million) in appliance maker Haier Electronics Group Ltd
in a deal aimed at expanding the Chinese e-commerce
giant's logistics reach to the millions of consumers in China's
vast interior.
** Lloyds Banking Group said it had agreed to sell
a portfolio of British corporate real estate loans to an entity
affiliated with Cerberus European Investments for 90 million
pounds in cash.
** Colombian state-owned oil company Ecopetrol and
Canada's Talisman Energy said they discovered an estimated 1.3
billion barrels of oil in southeastern Colombia and that about a
tenth of it was likely to be recoverable.
** The consortium of conglomerates Ayala Corp and
Metro Pacific Corp is likely to emerge the winner after
submitting the highest offer for a 1.72 billion pesos ($39
million) deal to operate a smart-card system for the
Philippines' elevated rail network.
** HSBC Holdings Plc is considering floating up to
30 percent of its British retail and commercial banking arm to
help meet UK regulation and unlock value for shareholders, the
Financial Times reported.
** Hungarian state-owned energy group MVM could buy German
firm RWE's 49 percent stake in Budapest gas utility
Fogaz Zrt as soon as this year, the daily Magyar Nemzet quoted
Fogaz CEO Laszlo Koncz as saying in an interview.
** Saudi Arabia's Dabbagh Group is planning to sell a 19
percent stake in its lubricants business Petromin ahead of a
potential public offering of the unit in 2015, banking sources
aware of the matter said.
** Czech investment group PPF is in talks to sell its stake
in EPH, a holding group that owns energy companies around
central Europe, sources from the involved parties said.
** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it was
buying Comvel, operator of German travel websites weg.de and
ferien.de, from Investor Media Ventures.
** Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash
producer, is to create a joint venture for potash distribution
with Malaysia as it seeks to boost sales in South East Asia, the
company said.
** U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co said it would
buy back 43.3 million restricted shares from the Margaret A.
Cargill Foundation and the Anne Ray Charitable Trust over the
next eight months.
** French energy group Areva said it agreed a
commercial partnership in renewable energy with China General
Nuclear Power that would focus on offshore wind power.
** German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd's merger
talks with Chile's Vapores may herald further deals
with other peers, its chief executive said, as the group strives
to catch up with the industry's top three players.
** German publisher Axel Springer said it agreed
to buy German news publisher N24 for an undisclosed amount.
** The deadline to bid in a court-supervised auction of
struggling Canadian wireless startup Mobilicity has been
extended by a week to Dec. 16, a regulatory filing showed.
** Scents and flavours maker Symrise may lift its
stakes in probiotics specialist Probi and another
Swedish food ingredient company as it seeks growth in
nutritional supplements that carry the promise of better health.
** Time Warner Cable's incoming chief executive Rob
Marcus said he is not in a hurry to sell the company and that
management is focused on running the business for the "long
haul."
** French gas and power group GDF Suez said on
Monday it had sold a 50 percent stake in a 440 megawatt French
onshore wind farm to Credit Agricole Assurances.
** Lenders to troubled Stemcor, the world's largest steel
trader, have been selling their exposure to hedge funds and
distressed debt specialists before a key restructuring deadline
on December 13, banking sources said.
** Italian casual clothing brand Harmont & Blaine has
received offers from around 15 funds interested in buying a
minority stake which the company plans to sell in the first
quarter of 2014, its chief executive said.
