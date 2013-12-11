Dec 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Europe's second highest court upheld a decision by
European Union regulators clearing Microsoft Corp's
$8.5 billion takeover of Skype in 2011, rejecting a challenge by
the world's top network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc
.
** Santander, Spain's largest bank, has agreed to
buy HSBC's 8 percent stake in Bank of Shanghai,
expanding its presence in China at a time when other foreign
banks have hit the exit button.
** South Korean financial regulators approved on Wednesday
private equity firm MBK Partners' 1.84 trillion won ($1.75
billion) purchase of ING Groep's local insurance unit,
the country's largest insurance acquisition.
** China's Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said its
restructuring manager would investigate the planned sale of its
main unit to Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd
for legal infractions - a move sources say could delay the $495
million deal.
** South Africa-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold
has made a cash offer for junior rival Wits Gold
, which like other smaller operations has struggled in
the face of low prices, high costs and labor unrest.
** Danish brewer Carlsberg confirmed on Wednesday
that it had upped its stake in China's Chongqing Brewery
to 60 percent, as the Chinese company had said on
Dec. 5.
** The Netherlands' Heineken NV has become the
largest shareholder of India's United Breweries Ltd
after its stake inched past that of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
** Japan's Arabian Oil Co has sold its last upstream stake
to an unspecified overseas oil development firm for an
undisclosed sum, the parent firm, Japanese oil refiner Fuji Oil
Co, said.
** Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, said it
decided not to continue with an examination of a possible
acquisition of Israel Discount Bank's New York unit.
** Fininvest, the holding company of Italy's former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi, said it had sold 5.61 percent of
asset management company Mediolanum at 6.12 euros per
share.
** British bus and rail operator FirstGroup has
rejected a proposal from hedge fund shareholder Sandell Asset
Management to split the firm and sell off assets.
** Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall could
sell troubled European assets after general elections are held
in Sweden in September next year, Sweden's Financial Markets
Minister Peter Norman told business daily Dagens Industri.
** Kenya's Www.Bid Investment Co said it would offer to buy
sisal producer Rea Vipingo for 3.3 billion shillings
($38 million), topping two rival bids including one from Rea
Vipingo's main shareholder, Rea Trading.
($1 = 0.73 euro)
($1 = 86.80 Kenyan shilling)
($1 = 1052.05 South Korean won)
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)