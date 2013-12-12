(Adds AIG, Sunrise, Vitus, Peugeot, GM, Centrica, DONG Energy, Ally Financial, BayernLB)

Dec 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. cable group Liberty Global is in takeover talks with Dutch operator Ziggo, its latest move to consolidate the sector in Europe in a deal analysts say could cost around 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion).

** Executives of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were expected to clash with the troubled bank's top investor at a meeting on Thursday, held to discuss the timing of a 3 billion euro ($4 billion) cash call needed to avert nationalization.

** Nokia has won an appeal to release a factory in India seized by authorities in a tax dispute, allowing the transfer of the plant as part of the sale of its mobile phone business to Microsoft.

** Insurer AIG is in talks to sell its jet-leasing finance business to AerCap Holdings NV, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Private equity fund CVC is preparing to divest Sunrise, Switzerland's second-biggest mobile operator, after failing to merge it with a peer in 2010, four people familiar with the matter said.

Based on the core earnings multiple of 5.1 that its European peers are trading at, Sunrise's equity and debt could be valued at about 3.2 billion Swiss francs ($3.6 billion).

** State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum has agreed to sell its power distribution grid in Finland to a consortium of institutional investors led by First State Investments and Borealis Infrastructure for 2.55 billion euros ($3.5 billion).

** French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen unveiled a 1.1 billion euro ($1.5 billion) writedown at its ailing overseas operations and won General Motors' backing for a tie-up with China's Dongfeng.

** Private equity investor Round Hill Capital and other co-owners of Vitus Immobilien have entered advanced talks to sell the German property group to Deutsche Annington, two sources familiar with the transaction said.

The deal, which would value Vitus at about 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion), is expected to be reached by Christmas, the sources told Reuters.

** General Motors' (GM) sale of its entire stake in PSA Peugeot Citroen is being priced at between 10 euros and 10.25 euros a share, traders said.

GM said earlier in a statement that it was selling all 24.84 million shares in Peugeot through a private placement to institutional investors.

** Ireland picked a consortium led by Britain's Centrica as for a 1.12 billion euro acquisition of the retail unit of its gas utility Bord Gais, a major milestone as it prepares to leave its international bailout.

** Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said PepsiCo Inc would replace Coca-Cola Co as its main drinks supplier, hoping to benefit from Pepsi's tie-ups with the NFL and Major League Baseball.

** British energy supplier Centrica said it agreed to sell an offshore wind farm project it was planning to build to DONG Energy for 50 million pounds ($81.63 million), helping to ensure a key UK renewable energy project goes ahead.

** General Motors Co has sold its remaining 8.5 percent stake in Ally Financial Inc, its former auto finance arm, for $900 million, the carmaker said.

** Slovenia is hoping to attract interest from Deutsche Telekom, Telenor and other telecoms groups in the stake it will sell in local incumbent Telekom Slovenije , as the indebted country tries to avoid an international bailout.

** Chinese firms Sinoma and CITIC Heavy Industries have agreed deals totaling $733 million to produce cement in Nigeria and Myanmar, respectively, as they expand in emerging markets overseas.

** Indonesian state oil firm Pertamina wants to buy the country's main natural gas distributor, state-owned PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN), but has made no official approach, a PGN spokesman said.

** Swiss travel retailer Dufry has agreed to buy full control of Hellenic Duty Free, which runs stores at Greek airports, casting a vote of confidence in the troubled economy - albeit via the booming tourist industry.

** Croatia has rejected a bid by Austria's Erste Bank for state-owned bank Hrvatska Postanska Banka as being too low, the government said.

** Chilean bank CorpBanca confirmed it had received merger offers but said it would only accept a bid that allowed billionaire businessman Alvaro Saieh to retain some control in the bank.

** India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd and contractor Megawide Construction Corp are the likely winners of a $400 million airport terminal tender, the biggest so far under the Philippines' public-private partnership program.

** Dubai's largest property developer, Emaar Properties , announced a joint venture project with Dubai World Central to build hotels, malls and golf course communities close to the emirate's 2020 World Expo site.

** Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov has agreed to buy Canadian mining firm Mercator Minerals for $100 million through his mining company Intergeo to form a copper-focused base metals producer, Mercator said in a statement.

** Ivory Coast state miner Sodemi has sold a 9 percent stake in the Ity gold project, the country's oldest gold mine, to Canada's La Mancha Resources Inc, the government said.

** U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill said it bought a stake in a grain terminal in Russia's port of Novorossiisk to bolster its access to export facilities in the Black Sea.

** British film and computer games rental chain Blockbuster is to close down completely after administrators said they had failed to secure a buyer for the firm.

** Franklin Templeton, the manager of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea, said it sold its 15 percent stake in state-owned gas grid operator Transgaz on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

** Spanish bank Banco Sabadell said it was in talks to sell its 15.8 percent stake in Dominican Republic lender Centro Financiero BHD.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said it would acquire the U.S. railcar leasing business of Perella Weinberg Partners LP, illustrating the continued appetite of Japanese banks for overseas assets.

** Norway's Salmar will consider a special dividend or new acquisitions after selling its stake in rival Bakkafrost for $102 million, Chief Financial Officer Trond Tuvstein said.

** Israeli flavorings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries has acquired U.S. based Hagelin & Co for $52.4 million in cash to expand its product portfolio in the area of soft drinks and other beverages.

** Italian asset manager Azimut said it had signed a joint venture agreement with Brazil's Gruppo FuturaInvest, buying a 50 percent stake in FuturaInvest for around 3.9 million euros ($5.4 million).

** The two main city shareholders of Italy's biggest regional utility A2A have agreed to sell an overall stake of up to 5.12 percent of the company in 2014, showed a document seen on Thursday.

** Austrian energy group EVN said it could exit its stake in European natural gas supplier EconGas as a result of talks that are expected to conclude in early 2014.

** Private equity firm Partners Group said it was acquiring Hofmann Menu Manufaktur, a German provider of cook and freeze solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

** Austrian bank BAWAG PSK has sold its landmark Vienna headquarters building to real estate group Signa Prime Selection AG.

** German state-backed lender BayernLB has scrapped plans to break up its troubled Hungarian unit MKB, a move it had hoped would improve the chances of a sale, it said. ($1 = 0.73 euro) ($1 = 0.89 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.61 British pounds) (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Shivani Mody in Bangalore)