Dec 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** BP Plc has signed 30-year deals to develop Oman's Khazzan tight gas project at an estimated investment of $16 billion, that will help the Omani economy to keep growing and bolster flagging gas exports.

** Switzerland's Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd said it was buying EIM Group, seeking to grow its asset base and create a company with fee earning assets of close to $10 billion by the first half of 2014.

** Royal Bank of Scotland has cut itself free from an 8 billion-pound ($13 billion) capital tie to the British government, it said, following recent moves to strengthen its capital base.

The ending of the contingent capital facility marks another step along the road to getting RBS in shape for the government to eventually start selling off its 82 percent stake, which it acquired after pumping 45.5 billion pounds into the bank during the 2008 financial crisis.

** American International Group Inc said it would sell its aircraft-leasing business to AerCap Holdings NV in a deal valued at about $5.4 billion, marking the insurer's exit from its last non-core business.

** Troubled insurer RSA may have to sell its best assets, leaving it concentrated in slow-growing markets such as its British home patch, to raise up to 1 billion pounds ($1.63 billion) and safeguard its credit ratings.

** Avago Technologies Ltd, whose chips are used in Apple Inc's products, said it would buy LSI Corp for $6.6 billion to enter the fast-growing storage chip market.

** The planned sale of Parex, the industrial mortars business of construction company Materis, has stalled after bids failed to meet price expectations of about 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion), banking sources said.

** Carrefour SA is teaming up with investors to buy 127 shopping malls in which it runs stores, in a $2.8 billion deal that marks the French retailer's latest attempt to revive its struggling European hypermarkets.

** GlaxoSmithKline Plc has decided to spend roughly $1 billion to raise its stake in its Indian pharmaceutical unit, betting on rising demand in emerging markets as sales in developed economies slow due to a wave of patent expirations.

** Google Inc, the world's largest Internet search company acquired Boston Dynamics, a privately held company best known for building robots that look as if they belong in a science-fiction movie and which are often co-developed or funded by the U.S. military.

** KB Financial Group was among three suitors to place final bids for a controlling stake in the brokerage unit of Woori Finance Holdings, in a deal seen to be worth around 1 trillion won ($950 million).

** Lone Star Funds' $755 million bid to buy an Osaka-based train and warehouse operator was blocked by a municipal government on Monday, derailing what would have been a big comeback acquisition for the U.S. private equity firm in Japan.

** Hollywood producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein announced a multi-year deal to jointly make films, TV shows, and live stage shows with Miramax, the Oscar-winning film studio they started in 1979 and left in 2005.

** Renault SA clinched full access to China's auto market on Monday by sealing a joint venture agreement with state-owned Dongfeng Motor Group in Wuhan, a city fast shaping up as China's own Detroit.

** BlackRock Inc upped its stake in Telecom Italia to make it the struggling firm's second-biggest investor ahead of a vote for control, but did not say if it would side with top shareholder Telefonica SA or rebels fighting the Spanish firm's strategy.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said it would acquire Solta Medical Inc for about $236 million in cash, giving it access to products used in procedures such as skin rejuvenation, skin tightening and body contouring.

** Hungarian drugmaker Richter has bought a 51 percent stake in Brazil's Next Pharma to register and distribute its female healthcare products in the South American country, Richter said.

** Specialty pharmaceutical company Endo Health Solutions Inc said it would buy NuPathe Inc for about $105 million to gain access to NuPathe's migraine treatment, Zecuity.

** Spanish discount grocer Dia is in preliminary talks to buy debt-burdened supermarket chain El Arbol, in a deal that would consolidate its position as Spain's third-largest retailer behind Mercadona and France-based Carrefour.

** Swedish private equity firm EQT said it had bought a majority in franchise operator China F&B group together with other investors.

** Commercial Bank of Qatar is open to tie-ups with local financial institutions and could sell bonds next year to fund infrastructure lending in the Gulf Arab state, its recently appointed chief executive was quoted as saying.

** Hungarian oil and gas group MOL is planning to buy more assets in the North Sea, its supervisory board chairman told a German paper, after announcing its first deal in the region last week.

** SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, plans to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA on Tuesday after being the only bidder in a failed tender for the stock.

"A contract that envisages purchasing 66 percent of DESFA will be signed between SOCAR and Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) tomorrow," a SOCAR source told Reuters. The cost is estimated at 400 million euros, the source said.

** German telecoms and internet services provider Freenet AG agreed to buy Jesta Digital to expand its footprint in mobile marketing.

** Blackstone Group LP, CCMP Capital and Investcorp Bank are the remaining candidates in a bid to buy a stake in Italy's Versace, three sources close to the matter said.

** Croatia's government said it had received two binding bids for 50-55 percent of its leading insurer, Croatia Osiguranje. The bidders are Polish state insurer PZU and Croatian tobacco and tourism group Adris.

** Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB said it had received six binding offers for 88.33 percent of state-rescued lender NCG Banco, in an auction that will test how effective the country's banking clean-up has been.

** Loehmann's, the 92-year-old discount clothing chain, has filed for bankruptcy protection for a third time and said it is prepared to sell its assets to a group of liquidators.

** Russian fertilizer firm Uralchem, which is buying a 20 percent stake in the world No. 1 potash producer Uralkali , has secured a $4.5 billion loan from VTB Capital, owned by Russian state lender VTB, Uralchem said.