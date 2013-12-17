(Adds Solvay Indupa, Alitalia, LOT, E.ON Mitte, Exillon Energy)

Dec 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** AT&T Inc said it would sell its wireline operations in Connecticut to Frontier Communications for $2 billion in cash, partly to fund the expansion of its 4G network.

** Backers of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas project signed a final investment decision on Tuesday, scaling up its status as an alternative gas transit route to Europe as the continent tries to wean itself off Russian energy supplies.

Norway's Statoil ASA, in a surprise announcement, said it was cutting its stake in the Shah Deniz consortium to 15.5 percent from 25.5 percent. Statoil will sell the 10 percent to operator BP Plc and Azeri state energy firm SOCAR for $1.45 billion.

** Turkey has agreed with Azerbaijan to raise its stake in the multi-billion dollar Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project to 30 percent from its current 20 percent, energy sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, reached a deal to buy Solvay Indupa, the Argentine-Brazilian unit of Belgium's Solvay SA valued at $290 million, according to a securities filing.

** Cooper Tire & Rubber Co's efforts to force Apollo Tyres Ltd to complete its proposed acquisition of the U.S. company for $2.3 billion received another legal setback, paving the way for the Indian company to walk away from the deal. The Delaware Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Cooper's appeal against an earlier lower court ruling that Apollo was meeting its obligations to reach new contract terms with unions at Cooper plants in Ohio and Texas.

** Istithmar World, a unit of Dubai World, has sold its 50 percent stake in Miami Beach's landmark Fontainebleau hotel back to south Florida developer Turnberry, a source close to the seller said on Tuesday.

** Swedish private equity firm Nordic Capital and Denmark's TryghedsGruppen are in a consortium preparing to bid for Europe's second-largest card payment services company Nets, one of the parties said.

** Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals SA has accused South Africa's state pension fund of protectionism for opposing its $1.2 billion bid for drugmaker Adcock Ingram, a sensitive charge in a country keen to attract capital but wary of foreign takeovers.

** Brazil's CCR Group won the rights to operate a stretch of highway in the South America's country soy belt on Tuesday, as the government seeks private investment to improve infrastructure and ease the export of commodities.

** Chinese group Fosun International and a unit of U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management have presented binding bids for the privatization of the insurance arm of Portugal's state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos.

** The owner of Colombian airline Avianca is considering taking over Italian airline Alitalia or Polish state-owned LOT to boost his presence in Europe, he was quoted as saying in Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

** Italy's ENI SpA is in talks to sell its 32.5 percent share in Czech refinery Ceska Rafinerska and 124 Agip petrol stations in the country to Slovnaft, Czech newspaper Lidove Noviny reported on Tuesday.

** Canada's Saputo Inc stepped up its bid for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Holdings Co on Tuesday, aiming to knock out its rivals with a final sweetened offer after receiving a regulatory rap over the knuckles.

** M&T Bank Corp said it now expected its acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp Inc to close at the end of 2014 instead of Jan. 31 as it does not expect the Federal Reserve to act on its application before the latter part of the year.

** E.ON agreed to sell the grid activities of regional unit E.ON Mitte AG for 610 million euros ($839 million) to a group of municipal shareholders, bringing the German utility closer to completing a 20-billion-euro disposal programme.

** Spanish drugs company Almirall SA is buying U.S. group Aqua Pharmaceuticals for up to around $400 million in a deal that will help open the U.S. market for a group which is already in both Mexico and Canada.

** Rexel's top shareholder, Ray Investment, said it sold a further 7 percent stake in the electrical equipment supplier, in a move that will see Bank of America Merrill Lynch exit the French company.

** Hungarian state-owned energy group MVM will buy a 49.8 percent stake in Budapest gas utility Fogaz from Germany's RWE for 41 billion forints ($187.96 million), MVM said in a statement on Tuesday.

** Austrian property group CA Immobilien has agreed to sell the Mercedes-Benz headquarters in Berlin to Union Investment for around 88 million euros.

** The Finnish government has agreed to buy a majority stake in ice-breaking technology company Aker Arctic from the Finnish subsidiary of South Korea's STX Group in a deal seen protecting jobs at the country's shipyards.

The government said it would buy 66 percent of Aker Arctic Oy for 9 million euros from STX Finland.

** Britain's Tesco Plc is set to become the first foreign supermarket to venture into India's $500 billion retail sector after announcing on Tuesday it had applied to buy a 50 percent stake in Tata Group's Trent Hypermarket Ltd.

** Dubai's Arabtec Holding denied on Tuesday what it called "recent market and media speculation" that it was looking to buy local contractor Drake & Scull.

** Norway aims to begin a legal process in the spring that could lead to a reduction in state holdings in a number of the country's big companies, the country's trade and industry minister said on Tuesday.

** Seneal International Agency Ltd, controlled by Russian billionaire Alexei Khotin, said it does not plan to raise its stake in Exillon Energy Plc, two weeks after saying that another company he controls may bid for the oil producer. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Shivani Mody in Bangalore)