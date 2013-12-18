Dec 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** European Union state aid regulators launched an
investigation into proposed British support for a 16 billion
pound ($26 billion) nuclear power plant to be built by EDF
, saying they had doubts the project needed help.
** China Mobile Ltd said it was still in talks
with Apple Inc to sell iPhones amid mounting industry
speculation that the pair are about to announce a deal to net
the technology giant hundreds of millions of potential new
customers.
** Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said it acquired
a 72 percent stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya for
170.6 billion baht ($5.31 billion) after concluding a tender
offer last week.
** Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP backed out
of its deal to buy LightSquared Inc for about $3.3 billion, amid
uncertainty over when federal regulators would clear the way for
the company to build out its wireless network, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
** Commonwealth Bank of Australia said it would
accept an offer from Dexus Property Group and the
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to buy Commonwealth
Property Office Fund for $2.7 billion.
** Talent agency William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC
and its backer, private equity firm Silver Lake, will acquire
IMG Worldwide Inc in a deal that will bulk up William Morris'
roster of star athlete clients and give it more exposure to the
fast-growing sports market.
Financial details were not disclosed, but Reuters previously
reported the deal to be worth about $2.3 billion.
** Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB said Venezuela's
Banesco was the chosen bidder to buy 88.33 percent of Spain's
nationalised NCG Banco.
Banesco, which made one of six binding offers for the
Spanish bank, offered 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
** Marketing services provider Harland Clarke Holdings Corp
said it would buy Valassis Communications Inc,
a marketer of coupons and newspaper inserts, for $1.31 billion.
** Shareholders of South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram
agreed on Wednesday to postpone a vote on a sweetened
$1.2 billion takeover offer from Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals
to next month.
** Qatari-backed broadcaster Al Jazeera is considering a bid
for a majority stake in Turkish pay-TV company Digiturk to boost
its soccer offering ahead of the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar,
banking sources familiar with the plans said.
** Japan's NKSJ Holdings Inc said it would purchase
Canopius Group Ltd, a privately held insurance and reinsurance
group operating in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, for
99.2 billion yen ($965 million).
** Britain's Centrica said it would sell its Texas
gas-fired power stations to Blackstone for $685 million
in cash and return the proceeds to investors by extending its
share buyback program.
** Spanish group Acciona's Acciona Energia
International has agreed to sell three wind farm operators in
Germany to Swisspower Renewables for 157 million euros, the
company said.
** Spanish travel technology company Amadeus said
it is buying U.S. technology group NMTI Holdings and its
affiliate group Newmarket for $500 million.
** Nigerian energy firm Oando is offering 30.75
billion naira ($193 million) in shares to help it buy
ConocoPhillips' assets in Nigeria, bankers close to the
deal told Reuters.
** Swedish online payments firm Klarna is buying German peer
SOFORT, giving it a 10 percent share of the e-commerce payments
market in the 14 European countries in which the two firms
operate, and building up its challenge to larger rival PayPal.
** Exillon Energy Plc said it was no longer
actively engaged in offer talks and was unaware of any third
party interested in making an offer for the company, a day after
its largest shareholder said it would not raise its stake in the
oil producer.
** German landesbank BayernLB has agreed to waive
its veto and let nationalized Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria
sell its domestic banking unit to a British investor,
a spokesman for the Munich-based bank said.
** French department store group Galeries Lafayette
is in talks to buy its British counterpart House of
Fraser, according to two industry sources.
** Specialty minerals and fertilizer maker Israel Chemicals
(ICL) said it agreed to buy Hagesud Group, a German
producer of spice blends and food ingredients for meat
processing.
** Croatia decided on Wednesday to sell part of the
country's biggest insurer Croatia Osiguranje to local
tobacco and tourist group Adris, which will have the controlling
stake.
** Hungary's government plans to sell its majority stake in
savings bank Takarekbank in an open, international tender,
according to a government decree published in the official
gazette Magyar Kozlony.
** Exxon Mobil Corp cut its stake in Japan's
second-biggest refiner, further reducing its downstream presence
in the world's third-biggest economy, amid a rejig in the
country's refining industry. Exxon will sell a 10 percent
interest in TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK to trading house
Mitsui & Co as part of TonenGeneral's takeover of a
small oil products retailer, the Japanese refiner said.
** Luxembourg is to sell its 35 percent stake in cargo
airline Cargolux Airlines International to a Chinese
investor for $120 million, the government said.
** The two largest investors in London-listed iron ore miner
Ferrexpo - its chief executive Kostyantin Zhevago and
private investment company BXR Group - plan to trim their stakes
to help the group meet a key free float target by next March.
** Darty Plc, Europe's third-largest electricals
retailer by sales, has agreed to sell its loss-making Turkish
business and plans to buy a French retail website to boost
online expansion, as it steps up efforts to revive the company.
** Mediaset, Italy's biggest commercial television
broadcaster, is considering merging its pay-TV operations in its
core Italian and Spanish markets, paving the way for a possible
sale of a stake in the new company, it said.
The plan envisages the creation of a new company holding 100
percent of Italian pay-TV business Mediaset Premium and the 22
percent stake Mediaset holds in Spain's Digital Plus, the
company said.
** Activist investor Clinton Group said it was exploring
financing options for a possible takeover of women's apparel
retailer Wet Seal Inc.
** German consulting firm Roland Berger said its 250
partners had voted to keep the company independent, abandoning
talks with potential buyers.