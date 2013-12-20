(Adds Adds Sedgwick Claims, Beechcraft, Responsys, PIK, Coleman
Cable, Ringier Axel Springer, Fomento de Construcciones y
Contratas, Storyful, Morgan Stanley, Rosneft, VEBA, Veolia
Environnement, Air France-KLM, SGL Group, United Spirits)
Dec 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** EU antitrust regulators opened on Friday an in-depth
probe into Telefonica's proposed 8.6 billion
euro ($11.9 billion) takeover of KPN's German unit,
saying the deal may reduce competition in the German mobile
market.
** BAE Systems faced investor worries over its
growth prospects after the United Arab Emirates pulled out of
talks to buy 60 Eurofighter Typhoon combat jets, in a blow to
the UK government which had pushed hard to land the $9.8 billion
deal.
** Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders B. Braun and
Asklepios have agreed to drop their opposition to the planned
sale of hospitals to Fresenius SE, clearing the way
for the 3.07 billion euro ($4.2 billion) deal to go ahead.
** Australia's Telstra Corp has agreed to sell its Hong Kong
mobile phone business to a company controlled by billionaire
Richard Li in a deal worth $2.4 billion that boosts the scion's
share of the city's saturated mobile phone market.
** Private equity-owned Sedgwick Claims Management Services
Inc, one of the largest U.S. providers of claims services, is
exploring a sale that could value it at more than $2 billion,
according to four people familiar with the matter.
** Textron Inc has agreed to buy aircraft maker
Beechcraft for $1.4 billion, the Financial Times reported,
citing unnamed sources.
** Oracle Corp, the world's No. 2 business software
maker, said it would buy web-based marketing software maker
Responsys Inc for about $1.39 billion to bolster its
cloud computing offerings.
** Tanzania will levy a capital gains tax of at least $258
million on the proposed $1.3 billion asset sale of Ophir
Energy's natural gas fields in the east African nation
to a unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings, its energy
minister said.
** South Africa's state pension fund came out against a $1.2
billion bid for drugmaker Adcock Ingram on Friday,
almost certainly derailing the offer from Chile's CFR
Pharmaceuticals.
** Business tycoon Suleiman Kerimov has sold his 36 percent
stake in Russia's biggest homebuilder PIK, further
reducing his investments in the country, according to statements
by the company. Based on the market value of PIK the stake would
be worth around $515 million.
** Southwire Co, one of the biggest U.S. electrical wire and
cable makers, has agreed to buy smaller U.S. rival Coleman Cable
Inc for about $492 million, it said.
** The central European joint venture of Switzerland's
Ringier and Germany's Axel Springer has sold its
Czech media operations to businessmen Daniel Kretinsky and
Patrik Tkac.
The value of the Czech business, whose main asset is tabloid
Blesk, is 170 million euros, Ringier Axel Springer said.
** Esther Koplowitz, the majority owner of Spanish
infrastructure company Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas
, has sold 3.8 percent of her stake, raising 72 million
euros ($98.43 million) to reduce personal debt.
** News Corp made its first acquisition as a
stand-alone company with the $25 million purchase of social news
tool Storyful.
** Italian airline Alitalia is working with Abu Dhabi's
Etihad Airways on a possible investment, but there were other
options on the table as well, its Chief Executive Gabriele Del
Torchio said on Friday.
** Belarus has offered Rosneft an option to
increase its stake in the Mozyr oil refinery if the Russian
state-controlled oil producer doubles output at the plant, a
Belarus deputy prime minister said. Slavneft, a joint venture
between Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, already owns 42
percent in Mozyr, which is one of two large refineries in
Belarus. The rest is controlled by the Belarus government.
** Morgan Stanley has sold its global oil trading
operations to Russian state-run oil major Rosneft,
becoming the latest Wall Street firm to dispose of a major part
of its commodity business.
** Russia's top crude producer Rosneft has agreed
to hand Novatek OAO its stake in a gas producing joint
venture in a non-cash exchange for other assets, Novatek said.
** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
has agreed to buy 7.4 percent in Cyfrowy Polsat
as part of a plan by Poland's largest media group to
take over the nation's No. 3 mobile operator Polkomtel, Cyfrowy
said.
** Russian companies Novatek and Gazprom Neft
have offered Kremlin-controlled oil producer Rosneft
an exit from their joint venture in exchange for a
stake in a natural gas firm, Vedomosti daily reported.
** Russia's top crude producer Rosneft has agreed
to hand Novatek its stake in a gas producing joint
venture in exchange for other assets, Interfax news agency
reported on Friday, citing Rosneft head Igor Sechin.
** Media reports that Turk Telekom's majority owner Oger
Telecom will sell its stake are false, according to information
it received from Oger, Turk Telekom said on Friday. Dubai-based
Oger Telecom, which is part-owned by Saudi Telecom,
holds 55 percent of Turk Telekom, the Turkish government has a
32 percent in Turk Telekom, while 13.3 percent is traded on the
Istanbul stock exchange after Turkey privatized the stake for
$1.87 billion in 2008.
** German energy utility E.ON is planning to sell
its Spanish business, a legacy of its costly foray into southern
Europe six years ago that forced it to book billions in
writedowns, according to two people familiar with the matter.
** Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov has
gained a 27-percent stake in Uralkali, the world's
largest potash miner, via two deals, his investment vehicle and
sources said on Friday.
** Revel Casino, a lavish Atlantic city casino that went
bankrupt early this year, is in talks to sell itself to Hard
Rock International, the New York Post reported, citing two
sources close to the situation.
** Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz Semiconductor Ltd
will create a joint venture with Panasonic Corp to
manufacture Panasonic's semiconductors for cars and other
products, a move expected to boost TowerJazz's revenue by 65
percent.
** Turkish conglomerate Zirve Holding has won a green light
from the country's competition authority to buy a stake in media
group Turkuvaz, the authority said on Friday without saying what
size of stake was involved.
** The owners of German medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann
have invited Evonik to make a new bid for the company
after finding final offers from other bidders unsatisfactory,
three sources familiar with the deal said.
** Telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent said on
Friday it had agreed to sell its secure networking and satellite
communications unit LGS Innovations LLC to an investor group led
by private equity firm Madison Dearborn for up to $200 million.
** Dubai-based private equity investor Abraaj Capital
acquired 80 percent stake in Turkish dairy products maker
Yorsan, Turkey's Competition Board said on Friday.
** Italian carmaker Fiat resumed talks with
union-affiliated healthcare trust VEBA this week to buy up the
41.5 percent stake in its U.S. unit Chrysler it does not yet
own, a source close to the matter said.
** French water and waste group Veolia Environnement
has no intention of selling its French water
activities, CEO Antoine Frerot said in a letter to employees.
** Air France-KLM said it had received a firm
offer from Germany's Intro Aviation GmbH to purchase its CityJet
regional airline as well as its subsidiary VLM.
** A regional court in India ordered the annulment of the
sale of United Spirits Ltd to British spirits group
Diageo Plc, dealing a further blow to a transaction
beset by complications, though Diageo said it would appeal the
decision.
** Germany's SGL Group said it agreed to sell its
rotor blade maker SGL Rotec to a strategic investor, whom it did
not name. SGL said it had agreed not to disclose the purchase
price or any contractual details of the deal.
