Dec 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1800 GMT on Tuesday:
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is nearing an
agreement to acquire Johnson & Johnson's ortho clinical
diagnostics unit, four people familiar with the matter said on
Monday, in a deal expected to be worth around $4 billion.
** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC was named as
British Land's new partner in London's Broadgate office
and retail complex, buying out U.S. private equity group
Blackstone Group LP for around 1.7 billion pounds ($2.8
billion).
** Italian insurer Unipol said it had received an
offer to buy the insurance business with 1.7 billion euros ($2.3
billion) worth of premiums which it must sell to meet conditions
set by the local competition watchdog to clear its merger with
peer Fondiaria-SAI.
** South Africa's state pension fund has increased its stake
in Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd to over 22 percent,
putting the asset manager in a strong position to block a $1.2
billion takeover of the drugmaker by Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals
.
** South Korea's Woori Finance Holdings picked
NongHyup Financial Group Inc as the preferred bidder to buy
controlling stakes in three of its units including the country's
largest securities brokerage by assets, Woori said.
Last week, NongHyup submitted a price of about 1.1 trillion
won ($1.04 billion) for controlling stakes in Woori Investment &
Securities Co Ltd and three other units including a
life insurance joint venture with Aviva Plc, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Canada's Sherritt International Corp said it would
sell its coal business for C$946 million ($893 million) to focus
on its nickel and oil businesses.
** Malaysian builder Gamuda Bhd has raised its
offer to buy out co-investors in highway toll operator Kesas
Holdings by 12 percent to 980 million ringgit ($300 million).
** Torq Energy Logistics, an affiliate of privately held
Torq Transloading Inc, said that private equity firm KKR & Co
has agreed to invest C$250 million to fund Torq's
capital program and acquisition strategy.
** Tribune Co said it will buy Sony Corp's
unit Gracenote Inc, best known for a large database of
music data that is used by music services, for $170 million,
reported the Wall Street Journal.
** Chinese education company Noah Education Holdings Ltd
said it received an offer from some shareholders to take
the company private for about $105 million.
** Chile's largest beer brewer Compania Cervecerias Unidas
said it was entering the Paraguayan market via the
purchase of stakes in a drinks company and a distributor. It did
not give financial details but said the companies it was buying
had sales of $45 million in 2013.
** A unit of South Africa's Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
, which provides pre-paid cellular airtime, has acquired
cellular data provider RMCS in a deal worth around $30 million,
Blue Label said.
** Cosmo Oil Co Ltd, Showa Shell Sekiyu KK
, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK, and Sumitomo Corp
aim to integrate their liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)
wholesale and import businesses to become Japan's top LPG
distributor, the four companies said.
** Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc's top
shareholder, Sardar Biglari, said he was considering a bid for
the restaurant chain, the activist investor's latest attempt to
take control of the company.
** Centerra Gold Inc said it had agreed with
Kyrgyzstan to swap the government's 32.7 percent stake in the
Canadian miner for half of the Kumtor gold mine, in a deal that
could end a long-drawn argument over the mine's ownership.
** Turkish hospital chain Medical Park's shareholders
including U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
signed a deal to sell a majority stake in the chain to Turkish
buyout firm Turkven, Can Deldag, co-head of Carlyle MENA
Partners said.
** Buyout firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC is
close to a deal to pay more than $1.5 billion to acquire Ikaria
Inc, a specialty drug company backed by private equity and
venture capital, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on
Monday it agreed to sell a 26.5 percent stake in logistics
company VLI SA to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management for 2
billion reais ($842.78 million).