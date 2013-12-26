Dec 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** French cement maker Lafarge SA said it would
sell its remaining 20 percent stake in its former European and
South American gypsum operations to Belgian building materials
group Etex for 145 million euros ($198 million) in cash.
** Vale SA, the world's No. 1 iron ore producer,
sold a 44.25 percent stake in purified phosphoric acid producer
Fosbrasil SA to Israel Chemicals Ltd for $52 million, according
to a securities filing.
** Billionaire financier George Soros bought 3 percent of
heavily indebted Spanish infrastructure firm FCC from
the group's founding family, Spanish media reported.
Last week, the Koplowitz family sold 3.8 percent of its
majority stake in FCC for 72 million euros to reduce personal
debt.
** Toshiba Corp said it is in the final stages of
nailing down a majority stake in a British nuclear power
consortium after one of the joint shareholders agreed to sell
the Japanese company its 50 percent stake.
** Japan's SoftBank Corp is in talks to acquire
U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc and is discussing
funding for a deal with financial institutions, sources close to
the matter said on Wednesday.
The deal, media reports have said would be valued at about
$20 billion.
** Royal Dutch Shell's 23.1 percent stake in
Australian oil and gas group Woodside Petroleum is seen
as more likely to be split up and/or sold to institutional
shareholders than to go in one piece to a strategic buyer,
bankers said.
** BlackBerry Ltd co-founder Mike Lazaridis cut his
stake in the company to 4.99 percent from 8 percent, and said
that a group, which included Lazaridis, walked away from
exploring a bid for the troubled smartphone maker.
** Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's troubled shipbuilder OSX
Brasil SA and oil company Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA
have taken another step toward emerging from Latin America's
largest-ever bankruptcy with a deal to swap Oleo e Gas debt for
stock.
OSX will convert $1.5 billion owed it by Oleo e Gas into a 7
percent stake in the reformulated oil company, formerly known as
OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, it announced
late on Wednesday.