Dec 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** The Italian government has urged Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena to complete its planned 3 billion euro ($4
billion) cash call and avoid the threat of a state takeover
after a stand-off between management and shareholders.
** U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co said it was
terminating a proposed $2.5 billion sale to Apollo Tyres Ltd
, with both sides threatening legal action over a deal
plagued by obstacles from the start.
** India's foreign investment regulator cleared a decision
on Vodafone Group Plc's $1.6 billion plan to take full
ownership of its local unit, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind
Mayaram said.
** Vanguard Natural Resources LLC said it would buy
natural gas and oil properties in the Pinedale and Jonah fields
of southwestern Wyoming for $581 million from a unit of Anadarko
Petroleum Corp.
** The British government could sell off all of its 18.4
billion pound stake in the Lloyds banking group in
2014, the Daily Telegraph reported, citing unnamed sources.
** India's GMR Group has agreed to sell its entire 40
percent stake in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport for 225
million euros ($310 million) to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd
, the Indian company said.
** Danish brewer Carlsberg will buy Chinese
holding company Chongqing Beer Group Assets Management, which
owns eight breweries in Eastern China, for 1.56 billion yuan
($257 million).
** Packaged foods company Mondelez International Inc
sold its SnackWell's cookies and snacks business to its
joint venture with Brynwood Partners VI LP, the private equity
firm said.
** Dubai Refreshments (DRC) said it would open
talks with fellow PepsiCo franchisee, Abu Dhabi
Refreshments Co, about a possible merger, in the latest example
of United Arab Emirates rival firms to consolidate.
** Fox-Wizel, one of Israel's leading fashion
chains, said it has been approached by private equity firm Apax
regarding an investment in the company.
** Crocs Inc said Blackstone Group LP is
making a $200 million investment that will give the private
equity firm a 13 percent stake in the shoe company.
** Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
has rejected activist investor and top shareholder
Sardar Biglari's demand to sell itself.
** Italian energy company ERG SpA said it had
agreed to sell the ISAB Energy gas-fired power plant in Sicily
to Russian oil producer Lukoil for 20 million euros
($28 million), as part of its reorganisation plan.