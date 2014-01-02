(Adds Mandiant, Colonial, Daewoo, America Movil)
Jan 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Fiat had struck a $4.35 billion deal to gain
full control of Chrysler Group LLC, but doubts remained over
whether the Italian carmaker can use the merger to cut losses in
Europe.
** Spanish oil company Repsol finalised the sale of
$4.3 billion in liquid natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell
, slashing its debt by around a third and helping
maintain its investment-grade credit rating.
** Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc, one of last
year's hottest IPOs, has acquired Mandiant Corp in a $1.05
billion cash-and-stock deal, which FireEye said closed on
Monday.
** Belgian crude oil shipping group Euronav is
expected to buy 15 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) from
Denmark's Maersk Tankers, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk
, shipping newspaper Lloyd's List reported on
Thursday.
** Investors from Spain, Andorra and Peru will inject 500
million euros ($689 million) of fresh capital into bank-owned
Spanish property developer Colonial in the latest sign
that the real estate business may be slowly reviving.
** Spain is close to selling its 50.25 percent stake in
Cesce, Europe's fourth-biggest credit insurer, in a deal that
values the company at 400 million euros, three bankers with
knowledge of the deal said.
** Floating oil production firm BW Offshore Ltd has
exercised an option to buy a very large crude carrier (VLCC) for
$83.4 million from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
, it said.
** Mexican businessman and board member of U.S. phone giant
AT&T Inc Jaime Chico Pardo has accumulated a $20 million
stake in billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil
phone company, according to a recent regulatory filing.
** 21st Century Fox said it would sell its 47
percent stake in Star China TV to the TV channel operator's
management and private equity fund China Media Capital.
** South Korea's Celltrion Inc said in a
regulatory filing that its largest shareholder is in talks with
an interested party or parties to sell a controlling stake in
the biotech firm.
** British drugs testing company Cyprotex said it
had bought rival CeeTox from North American Science Associates
Inc to expand its offer to the cosmetic and personal care
industry.
** Privately held Ergon Inc said it purchased Bunge North
America Inc's stake in the Ergon Biofuels plant is Mississippi.
($1 = 0.73 euro)
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Shivani Mody in
Bangalore)