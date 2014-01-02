(Adds Mandiant, Colonial, Daewoo, America Movil)

Jan 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Fiat had struck a $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler Group LLC, but doubts remained over whether the Italian carmaker can use the merger to cut losses in Europe.

** Spanish oil company Repsol finalised the sale of $4.3 billion in liquid natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell , slashing its debt by around a third and helping maintain its investment-grade credit rating.

** Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc, one of last year's hottest IPOs, has acquired Mandiant Corp in a $1.05 billion cash-and-stock deal, which FireEye said closed on Monday.

** Belgian crude oil shipping group Euronav is expected to buy 15 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) from Denmark's Maersk Tankers, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk , shipping newspaper Lloyd's List reported on Thursday.

** Investors from Spain, Andorra and Peru will inject 500 million euros ($689 million) of fresh capital into bank-owned Spanish property developer Colonial in the latest sign that the real estate business may be slowly reviving.

** Spain is close to selling its 50.25 percent stake in Cesce, Europe's fourth-biggest credit insurer, in a deal that values the company at 400 million euros, three bankers with knowledge of the deal said.

** Floating oil production firm BW Offshore Ltd has exercised an option to buy a very large crude carrier (VLCC) for $83.4 million from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , it said.

** Mexican businessman and board member of U.S. phone giant AT&T Inc Jaime Chico Pardo has accumulated a $20 million stake in billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil phone company, according to a recent regulatory filing.

** 21st Century Fox said it would sell its 47 percent stake in Star China TV to the TV channel operator's management and private equity fund China Media Capital.

** South Korea's Celltrion Inc said in a regulatory filing that its largest shareholder is in talks with an interested party or parties to sell a controlling stake in the biotech firm.

** British drugs testing company Cyprotex said it had bought rival CeeTox from North American Science Associates Inc to expand its offer to the cosmetic and personal care industry.

** Privately held Ergon Inc said it purchased Bunge North America Inc's stake in the Ergon Biofuels plant is Mississippi.

($1 = 0.73 euro) (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Shivani Mody in Bangalore)