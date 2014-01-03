Jan 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** A group of Taiwanese companies have applied to the
investment commission for approval to set up a joint venture
with China's Sinopec Group to build a petrochemical
complex on the mainland, a local newspaper reported.
Total investment for the project would be $15 billion, with
9.6 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) set for the initial stage, said
the paper.
** Spain's largest bank, Santander, said it has
agreed to sell 85 percent of its Altamira property management
unit to U.S. private equity group Apollo Global Management LLC
for 664 million euros ($904 million).
** Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Investment Co plans to
invest up to $10 billion over the next two years in
GlobalFoundries' upstate New York semiconductor factory, its
chief executive said.
** Privately held Cox Enterprises Inc, owner of the third
largest cable operator in the United States, said it would
acquire the 25 percent stake it does not already own in
AutoTrader Group Inc, the online car marketplace operator.
A person briefed on the matter, who was not allowed to
disclose financial details, said Cox would buy the stake from
Providence for $1.8 billion.
** Hungary's government plans to sell its majority stake in
the savings bank Takarekbank in an open, international tender,
according to a government decree published in the official
gazette, Magyar Kozlony. The deadline for the issuing of the
tender is Jan. 15. Bids will be evaluated by March 15, according
to the decree.
** New Zealand insurance company Tower Ltd said it
would keep its domestic life insurance business following the
sale of most of its life insurance businesses last year. Tower
in May last year sold most of its life insurance business to
Fidelity Life Assurance Co Ltd in a deal worth around NZ$189
million ($155 million).
** The majority shareholder of Polish mining machine maker
Kopex rejected a takeover approach by local rival Famur
that could help the companies compete outside their
home market. Famur wants to convince Kopex's management and
shareholders to join forces with it via a share swap. It had
proposed a ratio of 2 Famur shares for each Kopex
share.
** British department stores group House of Fraser expects to be listed by the end of the year even as
it remains in exclusive talks regarding a potential takeover by
its French counterpart Galeries Lafayette, the Times
of London quoted the chief executive of the department store
chain as saying.
** Ergon Inc said on Thursday that it bought Bunge North
America Inc's stake in the Ergon Biofuels plant in Mississippi.
Privately held Ergon Inc purchased Bunge's share of what had
been a 2007 joint venture of a 54-million-gallon per year
ethanol plant in Vicksburg, the only facility that produced
corn-based ethanol in Mississippi. The financial terms of the
deal were not disclosed.
** Telefonica is working on a joint offer to take
over TIM Participacoes and break up the local
wireless unit of Telecom Italia, also known as TIM
Brasil, an Italian daily said, citing "reliable sources."
Brazil's antitrust watchdog last month told the Spanish telecoms
group to either sell its interest in TIM Brasil or seek a new
partner for its market-leading Vivo mobile business.
** Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp has
begun exclusive talks to buy Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank
in a deal that would value the family-run lender at
about $5.3 billion, two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has acquired between 30
and 40 million shares in Hertz Global Holdings Inc and
his stake-building was the reason the car rental company
bolstered its takeover defenses, CNBC reported.
** Vodafone Group Plc is in early talks with the
Tata Group to buy its controlling stake in Tata Teleservices Ltd
to create India's largest telco by subscribers, the
Economic Times reported.
** Mexican retail chain Elektra, owned by
businessman Ricardo Salinas, will complete its purchase of local
video and games rental company Blockbuster next week, according
to people close to the deal.