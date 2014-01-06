(Shell, Nestle, Kirkland, ONGC, Verso Paper; updates XPO Logistics, Thermo Fisher, T-Mobile US)

Jan 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** T-Mobile US Inc is buying wireless airwave licenses from Verizon Wireless to improve its high-speed network in a $3.3 billion deal and said it hopes to follow up with more spectrum purchases.

** Men's Wearhouse Inc mounted a hostile $1.61 billion bid for Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc in an attempt to break the resistance of its smaller rival and pacify investor demand for a merger of the suit retailers. Men's Wearhouse offered $57.50 per share for Jos. A. Bank, above its previous bid.

** Singapore Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC) bid to take over Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank in a deal estimated at $5.3 billion has raised concerns it may be paying too much for a mid-sized bank and will be tapping shareholders to fund the acquisition. OCBC has begun exclusive talks with Wing Hang, offering nearly twice the Hong Kong lender's book value, two people familiar with the deal told Reuters on Friday.

** Phil Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners, which controls bankrupt satellite company LightSquared, has asked a judge to reject a takeover effort by Dish Network Corp, saying its $2.2 billion bid for a chunk of LightSquared's spectrum is a "Trojan horse."

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said it would sell three businesses to General Electric Co's healthcare unit for $1.06 billion, a deal that will enable Thermo Fisher to secure European antitrust approval for its acquisition of Life Technologies Corp.

** Coated paper maker Verso Paper Corp said it would buy privately held NewPage Holdings Inc for about $900 million in cash and bonds to form a more cost-efficient company that can cope with increasing pressure from digital media.

** Belgian crude oil shipping group Euronav said on Sunday it would buy 15 very large crude carriers from Denmark's Maersk Tankers, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk , for $980 million.

** Switzerland's EFG International has struck a deal to take over the Hong Kong business of Abu Dhabi-owned Falcon Private Bank. According to two sources with knowledge of the agreement, EFG will pay Falcon - which manages 800 million Swiss francs ($885 million) in Hong Kong - according to how many clients it can convince to transfer to the Swiss bank. Neither EFG nor Falcon gave financial details of the deal.

** Royal Dutch Shell and BP are considering the sale of refineries and petrol stations in Australia to free up cash, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.

** Canadian gold producer and explorer Kirkland Lake Gold Inc said on Monday it has started a strategic review and is considering selling assets or shares, sending its stock down more than 8 percent in early trading.

** India's ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is considering an oil-for-debt deal to help fund the acquisition of a Mozambique gas field, its head of finance S.P. Garg said on Monday.

** Nestle said it would sell its U.S.-based frozen pasta business, Joseph's Pasta, to private equity firm Brynwood Partners VII LP as part of a drive to clean up its portfolio.

** Liberty Media Corp on Friday said that it would offer to buy out the minority shareholders in satellite radio provider Sirius XM Holdings Inc, in a deal that could give cable mogul John Malone a freer hand in driving cable consolidation.

** German aviation investor Hans Rudolf Woehrl on Saturday said that he wanted to merge Air France-KLM's CityJet, which he offered to buy last month, with his carrier InterSky to tap into demand for regional business flights beyond Europe's big airline hubs.

** Commerzbank expects other lenders to follow Credit Suisse's move to sell its private bank in Germany, creating opportunities for Commerzbank to expand its wealth management business, a divisional chief said.

** A Tel Aviv court on Sunday upheld an earlier decision approving the transfer of control in debt-ridden conglomerate IDB Holding Corp to Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain and his Israeli partner Moti Ben-Moshe.

** XPO Logistics Inc will buy Pacer International Inc to bolster its intermodal shipping business as it looks to provide cheaper services and take advantage of the booming trade between the United States and Mexico..

** Belgian healthcare group Arseus has sold several small units of its healthcare supplies business to U.S. group Henry Schein for 50 million euros ($68 million).

** Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said it was not part of a vehicle studying a potential joint offer for Brazilian wireless operator TIM Brasil, a unit of Telecom Italia , and had no details of such a deal. An Italian newspaper reported last week that Telefonica was looking to set up a vehicle with rivals America Movil and Oi to take over TIM Brasil and break it up.

** Hungary's partly state-owned Szechenyi Bank has offered to buy the loss-making Hungarian unit of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, daily newspaper Magyar Hirlap reported, without naming its sources.

** The European Commission said it had rejected Berlin's request to refer to the German competition authority a proposed takeover by Swiss cement maker Holcim of some of Mexican rival Cemex's European assets. The commission, which acts as the competition authority in the 28-nation bloc, said the deal would affect cement markets outside Germany, such as parts of Belgium, the Netherlands and the northeast of France.

** Algeria's national carrier Air Algerie signed deals on Monday to buy three 250-seat Airbus passenger jets and eight 150-seat jets from Boeing.

** Private equity fund Permira Advisers LLC is planning to take a controlling stake in LegalZoom.com, a provider of online legal documents that was going to go public, according to people familiar with the matter. Under the terms of the transaction, a company newly formed by Permira is expected to acquire more than $200 million of the outstanding equity of LegalZoom through a tender offer launched on Dec. 30, the people said.

** U.S.-listed cable telecoms group Liberty Global is finalizing talks with Dutch operator Ziggo about a takeover offer, according to a media report. Liberty, which is Europe's largest cable operator and already owns 28.5 percent of Ziggo, has been driving consolidation of the fragmented European cable market.

** Tower Group International Ltd said it would be bought by ACP Re Ltd, a privately owned reinsurance company, for $172 million.

($1 = 0.73 euros) ($1 = 0.90 Swiss francs)