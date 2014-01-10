(Adds MLATAM Airlines, Cineworld Group, Duferco, KAP, Latina Logística SA, KPN, Symrise AG, Fisker Automotive, Fincantieri, Nakumatt; updates CFR Pharmaceuticals)

** Satellite television company Dish Network Corp has withdrawn its $2.2 billion bid to buy bankrupt wireless broadband company LightSquared Inc, throwing the future of LightSquared's valuable spectrum rights into further doubt.

** Portugal has chosen Fosun International Ltd to buy the insurance arm of state bank Caixa Geral de Depositos SA for 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion), allowing the government to further exceed its privatization revenue goal.

** Regional carrier LATAM Airlines on Friday sold shares leftover from a recent capital increase, thus wrapping up the roughly $940.5 million operation geared at boosting its finances.

** British cinema operator Cineworld Group will buy Poland-based Cinema City International's movie theatre business for just over 500 million pounds, doubling the number of its cinemas to create the second largest chain in Europe.

** French building materials group Lafarge SA said it was selling five U.S. aggregates quarries and related assets for $320 million to Bluegrass Materials.

** Duferco, the world's biggest steel trader, is looking at acquiring some of the assets of troubled Italian steelmaker Lucchini as Italy's government ramps up efforts to protect jobs in the steel sector.

** Four companies have placed bids to buy various assets of Montenegro's bankrupt KAP aluminium plant, a court said on Friday, as the Balkan country tries to offload the vital but heavily-indebted exporter.

** Foreign exchange brokerage FXCM Inc said on Thursday that it was in talks to acquire assets of high-speed trader Infinium Capital Management in a deal that could allow the broker to expand into commodities and other markets.

** Brazil's federal government is working behind the scenes to encourage a takeover of América Latina Logística SA , the country's largest railroad operator, by a company that would invest in the nation's dilapidated rail network, daily o Estado de S.Paulo reported on Friday.

** Shareholders of Dutch telecoms group KPN on Friday approved the withdrawal of preference shares which gave an independent foundation the power to fend off a bid by Mexican group America Movil.

** Chilean retailer Cencosud will invest less this year than in 2013 and shy away from purchases as it seeks to consolidate its Brazilian and Colombian operations and lower debt after an aggressive expansion in booming South America.

** German scents and flavours maker Symrise AG said on Friday it would make a mandatory takeover offer for Probi after increasing its stake in the Swedish probiotics specialist to 30.03 percent.

** Canada's Saputo Inc extended its offer for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Holdings Co on Friday, just hours before the bid deadline, ensuring the heated battle for the country's oldest dairy firm wages on.

** Marubeni Corp has bought a Tokyo-area 100-megawatt (MW) gas power plant, the Japanese trading house said, as it looks to take advantage of major reforms in store for the nation's power sector.

** A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a planned sale of Fisker Automotive to a Hong Kong tycoon, opening the way for China's largest auto parts company to buy the defunct maker of the Karma plug-in hybrid sports car.

** The Italian government will go through with plans to sell a minority stake in Fincantieri within the next few months, the chairman of the state-owned shipbuilding group said on Friday.

** A U.S. federal court ruled against Bazaarvoice Inc's $168.2 million acquisition of its main rival PowerReviews Inc, saying the deal could lead to one firm dominating the online product rating and review market, a court filing showed.

** Kenyan retailer Nakumatt is in talks with South Africa's Shoprite to buy its three stores in Tanzania as it moves to secure a bigger share of a large, untapped market.

** Norwegian energy firm Statoil ASA is considering major acquisitions that would dilute the state's stake, Bloomberg reported, a move that would face an uphill battle in parliament as the minority government would need some opposition support.

** German medical software maker CompuGroup Medical said it acquired all the shares in French peer Imagine Group, without disclosing a purchase price.

** Shareholders of Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals on Friday approved a sweetened takeover bid for drugmaker Adcock Ingram in an attempt to woo the South African company's top shareholder.

** Japan's top money manager, Nomura Asset Management, said it agreed to acquire the Taiwanese asset management arm of ING Groep, a move that will make Nomura the first Japanese asset manager to start operations in Taiwan. Nomura Asset, a unit of Japan's top brokerage Nomura Holdings Inc, will partner with an investment group led by Ashwin Mehta, former chief executive of Taiwan-based ING Securities Investment and Trust Co.

** French bank Credit Agricole is selling its banking operations in Belgium as part of a refocus on its core activities, Belgian business dailies L'Echo and De Tijd said.

** Montagu Private Equity has entered advanced talks with Rexam PLC to buy the bulk of the British beverage can maker's healthcare packaging unit, three people familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

** Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall said on Friday it was in discussions to sell its electricity grid and district heating business in Hamburg to the city authorities.

